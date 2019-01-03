One World Ventures Inc. : Completes Acquisition of Aqueous International Corporation

One World Ventures Inc. (OWVI) announced today that it has completed its
acquisition of Aqueous International Corporation (AIC).
About One World Ventures Inc (OWVI)
Formed in 1997, OWVI is a publicly traded company who invests in &
develops technologies, communities & systems that facilitate trade,
finance, communication & travel across international boundaries,
cultures & languages. Their businesses together form the cornerstone of
their enterprise giving the company opportunity to grow in the coming
years. This combination provides OWVI with a trading, technology, and
finance component to establish a strong presence across all business
environments.
For more information visit: www.OneWorldVenturesInc.com
About Aqueous International Corporation (AIC)
AIC is involved in all phases of private and public finance for
businesses with numerous conceptual, developing and ongoing private and
business opportunities for analysis and consideration.
AIC has professionals that provide a full range of professional
consulting and advisory services, including organization formation,
conception, design, planning, budgeting, feasibility, finance,
development, deployment, operations, sales and marketing, expansion,
mergers, acquisitions and public listings. AIC has firsthand expertise
and knowledge to assist from concept to exit.
For more information, visit
www.aqueousic.com
www.aqueoussciences.com
