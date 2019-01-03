One World Ventures Inc. : Completes Acquisition of Aqueous International Corporation

One World Ventures Inc. (OWVI) announced today that it has completed its acquisition of Aqueous International Corporation (AIC).

About One World Ventures Inc (OWVI)

Formed in 1997, OWVI is a publicly traded company who invests in & develops technologies, communities & systems that facilitate trade, finance, communication & travel across international boundaries, cultures & languages. Their businesses together form the cornerstone of their enterprise giving the company opportunity to grow in the coming years. This combination provides OWVI with a trading, technology, and finance component to establish a strong presence across all business environments.

For more information visit: www.OneWorldVenturesInc.com

About Aqueous International Corporation (AIC)

AIC is involved in all phases of private and public finance for businesses with numerous conceptual, developing and ongoing private and business opportunities for analysis and consideration.

AIC has professionals that provide a full range of professional consulting and advisory services, including organization formation, conception, design, planning, budgeting, feasibility, finance, development, deployment, operations, sales and marketing, expansion, mergers, acquisitions and public listings. AIC has firsthand expertise and knowledge to assist from concept to exit.

For more information, visit

www.aqueousic.com

www.aqueoussciences.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190102005660/en/