Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

One Year After Ridgecrest Earthquake, California Office of Emergency Services Urges Awareness and Planning

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/30/2020 | 05:34pm EDT

Sacramento, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, July 4th, 2019 at 10:33 a.m. Pacific Time, as millions of Californian’s prepared to celebrate Independence Day, a magnitude 6.4 foreshock earthquake struck 10 miles southwest of Searles Valley, CA. The next day, a 7.1 earthquake struck the Mojave Desert, causing fissures on the desert floor, damage to roads and multiple aftershocks. 

Much of downtown Los Angeles felt the impact of this larger July 5th earthquake, alongside reports of shaking as far north as the San Francisco Bay Area and as far south as Baja California, Mexico.

One year later, in recognition of the event, the California Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) is reminding businesses and residents that tools and resources are available through the California Earthquake Early Warning System. The California MyShake App, a mobile application available at no cost through the App Store and on Google Play, may provide a few seconds notice to users in advance of an earthquake. The app uses technology to rapidly detect seismic waves as an earthquake begins, calculates the maximum expected shaking, and sends alerts to MyShake users in the surrounding area to take cover before damaging shaking arrives.  

With a few seconds of advance warning, MyShake users can take protective actions to Drop, Cover, and Hold On. Businesses can also help employees prepare in advance of an earthquake and take protective actions when an early warning is issued, such as initiating elevator recalls to the ground floor, placing sensitive equipment in safe mode, securing hazardous materials, or halting production lines to reduce damage.

The app also enables users to act as “Citizen Scientists” to collect, detect, and record valuable information during an earthquake that can be used to refine future MyShake warnings. Users can provide crowdsourced information to help others, such as sharing information about their experience or reporting damage caused by the quake. In order for the app to be effective, users must ensure that location services are enabled on their mobile phone to allow the app to detect when users are in the vicinity of an earthquake. 

“Last year’s Ridgecrest earthquake is a stark reminder that a seismic event can strike at any time with far reaching impact. A few seconds of warning can go a long way to help Californians take cover and stay safe in an earthquake,” said Rachel Sierer Wooden, M.A., Branch Chief, Seismic Hazards Branch, California Governor's Office of Emergency Services. “At Cal OES, our aim is to help link families and employers across the state to earthquake early warning resources such as the MyShake App, that can help save lives and minimize negative consequences from an earthquake.” 

Cal OES has an ambitious goal of encouraging at least 4 million users to download and use the MyShake App - this will strengthen the data foundation for the alert system, while also positioning more businesses and families to be safe and be prepared  

While the goal is to provide alerts before shaking is felt, there may be incidents where an alert is sent during or shortly after an earthquake is felt. The California Earthquake Early Warning System is based on innovative technology that will improve over time.

For official information about the California Earthquake Early Warning System, visit: earthquake.ca.gov and the Cal OES Newsroom.

 

Brian Ferguson
California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services
916-845-8447
Brian.Ferguson@CalOES.ca.gov

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pELEVEN RESOURCES : Group Eleven Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement
AQ
05:59pROSEN, A LONGSTANDING AND TOP RANKED GLOBAL INVESTOR FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against PlayAGS, Inc.; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – AGS
GL
05:58pAIRBUS : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
MD
05:58pCitation Growth Announces Sale of Washington Asset, LOI Extension with Indigenomix
NE
05:55pAIRBUS : Credit Suisse gives a Buy rating
MD
05:55pSTEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V. : Media Release
EQ
05:53pAIRBUS : Jefferies maintains a Buy rating
MD
05:52pVOTI DETECTION : Amends Credit Facility, Issues Shares in Payment of Interest on Outstanding Debentures and Grants RSUs
AQ
05:52pBright Mountain Media Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : North America seeks buyer, distances itself from German company
2MORSES CLUB PLC : MORSES CLUB : UK markets watchdog lifts restrictions on Wirecard
3Shell to cut asset values by up to $22 billion after coronavirus hit
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : Reddit bans 'The_Donald' forum amid broad social media crackdown
5Airbus to cut 15,000 jobs to survive coronavirus crisis

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group