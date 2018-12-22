One Year Later, Benefits From Corporate Tax Cut Seem Muted

By Richard Rubin and Theo Francis

WASHINGTON -- Twelve months after Congress cut business tax rates and sped up deductions to set off a capital spending boom, the results are proving modest at best.

A broad measure of business investment surged earlier in the year, but slowed since. It swung in part not because of tax policy, but in line with shifts in energy prices. Moreover, shipments of capital goods have tailed off after rising robustly early in the year and industrial capacity is rising modestly.

"The tax package did not stimulate or spark a boom in business investment," said Gregory Daco, chief U.S. economist for consulting firm Oxford Economics. "There's been an acceleration," he added, "but if we're honest with ourselves, we have to look back at when it started and what's been driving it."

The Trump administration put a business investment boom at the core of its tax-policy agenda, and Republicans say they designed the law to spur a sustained increase in economic growth. More investment expands the capacity of plants to crank out more goods and has the potential to increase worker productivity and -- in the process -- wages and hiring.

Most estimates suggest the economy grew 3% in 2018, faster than its pace through most of the expansion. The tax law's authors have hailed the solid growth and shrinking unemployment, but the economy's ability to sustain that pace hinges on the path of business investment.

Some companies are making big bets. Earlier this month, Apple Inc. announced a $1 billion, 5,000-person Texas project, part of an earlier promise to invest $30 billion and create 20,000 U.S. jobs over five years. The tax law offered Apple and other multinational companies a measure of certainty and made it easier to use their foreign profits in the U.S.

"There are large parts of this that are part of the tax reform," CEO Tim Cook told ABC News in January, "and there's large parts of this that we would have done in any situation."

But other companies paint a more mixed picture.

Companies as varied as real-estate investor Boston Properties Inc., telecom provider Verizon Communications Inc.'s wireless business, railroad CSX Corp., retailer Lowe's Cos., health insurer WellCare Health Plans Inc. and airline United Continental Holdings Inc. have paused or slowed capital-spending growth, in some cases after increases early in 2018.

For most companies making investment plans, taxes are just one factor. Economic cycles, customer demand and long-term strategy typically matter more.

Despite the U.S.-China trade tussle and mixed messages from Washington about government spending and other issues, company executives remain upbeat about the economy in many surveys. The Business Roundtable's survey of big-company CEOs found their economic outlook declined slightly in the third quarter but remained upbeat, among the 10 highest points in 16 years. Still, that survey found plans for capital investment have slipped. And a separate survey from Moody's Analytics suggests businesses have ratcheted back their investment intentions since spring.

CSX said its capital spending is falling as major projects near completion and operational efficiencies leave it with ample capacity for growth even without increased investment. Taxes don't affect United Continental's spending plans because its past bankruptcy means it doesn't currently pay federal taxes, a spokeswoman said. Verizon's CEO recently said the company is spending more efficiently to meet its goals.

Lowe's CEO Marvin Ellison has said the company was eliminating $500 million of capital projects in 2018 that didn't meet profitability targets or improve productivity, or were outside the company's core business, but that it plans a 33% increase in 2019.

At Boston Properties, Chief Financial Officer Mike LaBelle said the company plans investments in its office properties over five-year stretches, driven by the age of the buildings and tenant needs, among other factors. "We have not changed our behavior because of tax reform," Mr. LaBelle said. "We're focused on our business strategy when we think about our capital spending."

The law lowered the corporate tax rate to 21% from 35% and cut rates for closely held businesses. That means companies keep more of what they deliver in profits, increasing their incentive to invest. Crucially, in a provision called full expensing, the law let companies deduct many capital costs immediately instead of depreciating them over time. Those changes boost cash flow and increase the after-tax return on investment.

"People are going to go out and absolutely go wild over expensing," President Trump said when he signed the law on Dec. 22, 2017.

The president's Council of Economic Advisers said the law would reduce the cost of capital by about 9% and thus lift investment by 9% above what it otherwise would be, with some lag time as companies adjust. Through this year's third quarter, nonresidential business fixed investment grew 6.8% above the third quarter of 2017 in real terms.

"Things are looking pretty much as expected," said Kevin Hassett, the president's chief economic adviser.

In the administration's telling, virtually all of the increase in capital investment this year is due to the tax law. But the more recent trends in 2016 and 2017 already pointed toward a continued increase in investment in 2018.

This year's investment growth is a pickup from the expansion average of 4.3%, but investment has clocked stronger episodes, for instance in 2012 when it grew more than 13%, and it routinely clocked double-digit gains during the technology boom of the late 1990s.

Moreover, stripping out spending on oil rigs and other core energy investment suggests modest growth elsewhere in the economy.

"People want clear victory laps or resounding defeats and you've got neither," said Republican economist Douglas Holtz-Eakin. "You've got things that are better -- but not uniformly great -- and that can be frustrating."

Companies have been using the tax cut in other ways -- plowing larger profits into record-setting dividend payments and stock buybacks that mostly benefit shareholders.

"The anticipated impact of this bill was a large regressive tax cut," said Greg Leiserson, director of tax policy at the Washington Center for Equitable Growth, a left-leaning group. "Everything here is consistent with that outcome being achieved."

Several indicators suggest the spurt of early 2018 activity is petering out, economists say.

Year-over-year growth in monthly durable goods shipments -- excluding volatile aircraft sales -- has been slowing since before the tax overhaul was passed, and most recently returned to roughly mid-2017 growth levels, said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics. Shipments are growing, but more slowly than any time in the last 18 months or so.

Growth in new orders of durable goods -- a measure of future demand and the need for new investment -- was keeping pace with shipments until a couple months ago, when it slowed significantly, Mr. Zandi noted. In November, orders rebounded.

Overall investment has largely correlated with oil prices. Companies invested in drilling rigs and other equipment as prices rose from their dip in 2015 and 2016.

"In the U.S. these days, the marginal investment is an oil well," said Alexander Arnon, a senior analyst at the Penn Wharton Budget Model. "So while there is a big benefit from [the tax law] to those, we don't really see more action there than we would expect just based on oil prices."

The center-right Tax Foundation predicted increases in capital stock and GDP that were several multiples of the official congressional forecasts. The group's Kyle Pomerleau says those long-run effects can take 15 to 30 years to occur.

"You're really early on in the game," he said. "There isn't superstrong evidence either way yet."

