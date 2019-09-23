Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

One in 12 witnessed sexual harassment in Lloyd's insurance market - survey

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/23/2019 | 07:10pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Man enters the Lloyd's of London building in the City of London financial district

LONDON (Reuters) - Nearly one in 12 employees working in the Lloyd's of London insurance market has witnessed sexual harassment there in the past year and a quarter have seen excessive drinking, according to a culture survey published by Lloyd's on Tuesday.

The market, which employees around 45,000 people in insurance and broking firms, is trying to improve standards of behaviour after reports earlier this year of sexual harassment and day-time drinking.

Eight percent of respondents had seen sexual harassment at Lloyd's in the last 12 months and 24% had seen "excessive consumption of alcohol", according to the Lloyd's survey which had 6,000 responses. Twenty-two percent had seen people at their firms ignore inappropriate behaviour.

"I don't think anyone can deny there is a problem to address here," Lloyd's Chief Executive John Neal told Reuters by telephone, adding that publishing the survey in its "ugly raw fashion" should help bring about change.

Lloyd's has already introduced sanctions for poor behaviour, including potential life bans on entering its City tower.

It said on Tuesday it was taking further action in response to the survey, including introducing a gender balance plan, business conduct requirements and setting up an advisory group chaired by Lloyd's board member Fiona Luck.

Sixty percent of the survey respondents were men and 90% of respondents based in London.

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by David Evans)

By Carolyn Cohn

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:22pCARICOM CARIBBEAN COMMUNITY : Guyana's economy continues on upswing - CARICOM Business Vol 2 No 38
PU
07:16pUK should include aviation, shipping in net zero emission goal - advisers
RE
07:12pUnder pressure on climate, Big Oil pitches to the young
RE
07:10pOne in 12 witnessed sexual harassment in Lloyd's insurance market - survey
RE
07:09pFirst Argentine crushing plants approved for soymeal exports to China -Argentina ag min
RE
06:57pVECHAIN : Together With Its Partners - DNV GL and Deloitte, Attended the Shanghai International Blockchain Week 2019 As Keynote Speakers to Share Their Vision On How Blockchain Enables Real Business Value
PR
06:52pLabour party pledge billions to support electric vehicle industry
RE
06:49pFAA chief invites Boeing 737 MAX feedback from divided world regulators
RE
06:35pCanada says officials did not act improperly when arresting Huawei CFO
RE
06:34pFAA chief invites Boeing 737 MAX feedback from divided world regulators
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : EXCLUSIVE: We Company CEO Neumann starts talks on his role at WeWork parent - sources
2UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC : UNITED RUSAL : SUSTAINABILITY LINKED PRE-EXPORT FINANCE FACILITY
3TESLA'S MUSK PUSHED FOR SOLARCITY DEAL DESPITE MAJOR CASH CRUNCH: lawsuit
4CHINA FORDOO : PROXY FORM FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 15 OCTOBER 2019
5Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. -..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group