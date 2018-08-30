One month to IFMA’s flagship World Workplace Conference and Expo in Charlotte, North Carolina

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, Aug. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Only one month remains until the flagship event hosted by the International Facility Management Association (IFMA) kicks off in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. The World Workplace Conference and Expo runs Oct. 3-5 with the multi-faceted theme, “Create Your Own Success.” Registration is open at www.worldworkplace.org.



What: World Workplace Conference and Expo

When: Oct. 3-5, 2018

Where: Charlotte Convention Center, 501 South College Street, Charlotte, North Carolina 28202, USA



Facility management (FM) is a thriving US$1 trillion global industry practiced by 25 million professionals worldwide. In recent years, strategic FM has evolved into a core business discipline that delivers operational resilience, improved productivity and health, and a measurable competitive edge. From innovative workplace strategies that help recruit and retain the best talent to smart building technology that adapts the built environment to specific needs in a sustainable way, FM is driving the business opportunities of tomorrow.



World Workplace is the original all-encompassing learning and networking event on facilities and how to manage them. There’s program value for FM professionals at every point of their careers and across all types of facilities. World Workplace remains the gold standard for discovering new ideas and technology impacting the FM industry.



About IFMA

IFMA is the world's largest and most widely recognized international association for facility management professionals, supporting 24,000 members in more than 100 countries. This diverse membership participates in focused component groups equipped to address their unique situations by region (136 chapters), industry (16 councils) and areas of interest (six communities). Together they manage more than 78 billion square feet of property and annually purchase more than US$526 billion in products and services. Formed in 1980, IFMA certifies professionals in facility management; conducts research; provides educational programs, content and resources; and produces World Workplace, the world's largest series of facility management conferences and expositions. To join and follow IFMA's social media outlets online, visit the association's LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Flickr pages. For more information, visit the IFMA press room or www.ifma.org.

