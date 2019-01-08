Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

One of MedMen's Largest Outside Shareholders and Former Board Member, an Affiliate of The Inception Companies, Sues MedMen and Alleges Breach of Fiduciary Duty

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/08/2019 | 08:31pm EST

This morning in the Superior Court of Los Angeles, California, The Inception Companies founders Brent Cox and Omar Mangalji (through an affiliated entity - MMMG-MC, Inc. - that holds a significant stake in MedMen’s management company MMMG, LLC) filed a complaint against Adam Bierman, Andrew Modlin and various MedMen Enterprises entities for alleged breaches of fiduciary duty.

Cox stated, “We have a long history with MedMen - as one of the largest and original shareholders of the company. Sadly, we are backed into a corner here and compelled to take action on behalf of all stakeholders of the company.” Cox is a former board member of MedMen, serving in that role from March 2016 to March 2018 and Founder of The Inception Companies.

Omar Mangalji, Partner and Founder of The Inception Companies added, “Simply put, MedMen is a publicly traded company that is withholding its shares from its shareholders. Management is using conflicted corporate structuring in breach of its fiduciary duty to its shareholders.”

He continued to say, “MedMen touts itself as a torchbearer of best practices and even claims in their advertising campaigns that they are ‘Mainstreaming Marijuana.’ If that is the case then they need to adopt mainstream corporate governance practices. This industry is exciting and rife with opportunity, but unless we engender a safe and accountable environment for individuals and institutions to invest their capital, the explosive growth will be stifled. Given the industry’s storied history and its varied stages of legality in different markets, it is doubly important that our industry be well above board in all of its corporate practices.”

A full copy of the complaint can be read here: https://inceptioncos.sharefile.com/share/view/s150ee89370a4fefa

About The Inception Companies

The Inception Companies (“Inception”) is a private opportunistic investment firm based in Los Angeles and London with significant operating and investing experience across numerous industries, including regulated cannabis. Inception and its affiliates have deployed capital in leading consumer retail brands, agricultural & industrial operations, technology platforms, and real estate assets representing over $2 billion in aggregate enterprise value. Inception’s principals have over 60 years of combined investing and operating experience at prominent investment banking, private equity, real estate, and venture capital firms. For additional information, visit www.inceptioncos.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:13pCISCO : Trillium Appoints Mahbubul Alam as CMO and SVP of Global Engineering
AQ
09:12pAll good things come to an end, even for Apple
AQ
09:09pPhilippines' regulator rejects Indonesia's Go-Jek's application for Manila ride-hailing service
RE
09:09pANA : Traffic Results - November 2018
PU
09:01pFINN PARTNERS : Expands in Greater China and Continues the Growth of its Global Travel and Hospitality Practice with the Acquisition of CatchOn
PR
09:00pAPPLE : cuts first quarter production plan for new iPhones by 10 percent - Nikkei
RE
08:52pOil prices surge on hopes of successful U.S.-China trade talks
RE
08:46pOil prices surge on hopes of successful U.S.-China trade talks
RE
08:44pFROM THE BELLARINE PENINSULA TO ASIA : Jack Rabbit hops on board AirAsia
PU
08:39pANAPLAN : How to use Connected Planning technology to maximize Salesforce data
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : U.S.-China trade talks extended amid some signs of progress
2Chinese state media says any U.S.-China trade agreement must involve 'give and take'
3CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP : China to introduce policies to strengthen domestic consumption - state media
4Ghosn's lawyer - Nissan agreed on transfer of currency contracts
5NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Nissan's Ghosn claims innocence in first appearance since November arrest

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.