OneChicago LLC : Regulatory Release RR2018-11

OneChicago, LLC ('OneChicago') is issuing this Regulatory Release ('RR') 2018-11 to inform market participants that OneChicago has amended its position limits in accordance with the below table:
|
Underlying Symbol
|
Name
|
Previous Position Limit
|
New Position Limit
|
AKS
|
AK Steel Holding Corporation
|
22,500
|
13,500
|
IWM
|
iShares Russell 2000 ETF
|
PA
|
22,500
|
JPM
|
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
|
22,500
|
13,500
|
NOK
|
Nokia Corporation
|
22,500
|
13,500
|
VZ
|
Verizon Communications Inc.
|
22,500
|
13,500
|
WFC
|
Wells Fargo & Company
|
PA
|
22,500
|
XLE
|
Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF
|
22,500
|
13,500
|
XLP
|
Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF
|
22,500
|
13,500
|
XLU
|
Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF
|
22,500
|
13,500
* * *
Any questions regarding this RR can be directed to Graham Deese, Market Regulation Analyst, by email at gdeese@onechicago.com or through phone at (312) 883-3436.
Please note, PA refers to Position Accountability. Please see OneChicago Rule 414 for more information.
