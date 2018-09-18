Log in
OneChicago LLC : Regulatory Release RR2018-11

09/18/2018


OneChicago, LLC ('OneChicago') is issuing this Regulatory Release ('RR') 2018-11 to inform market participants that OneChicago has amended its position limits in accordance with the below table:

Underlying Symbol Name Previous Position Limit New Position Limit
AKS AK Steel Holding Corporation 22,500 13,500
IWM iShares Russell 2000 ETF PA 22,500
JPM JPMorgan Chase & Co. 22,500 13,500
NOK Nokia Corporation 22,500 13,500
VZ Verizon Communications Inc. 22,500 13,500
WFC Wells Fargo & Company PA 22,500
XLE Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF 22,500 13,500
XLP Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF 22,500 13,500
XLU Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF 22,500 13,500

* * *

Any questions regarding this RR can be directed to Graham Deese, Market Regulation Analyst, by email at gdeese@onechicago.com or through phone at (312) 883-3436.

Please note, PA refers to Position Accountability. Please see OneChicago Rule 414 for more information.

Disclaimer

OneChicago LLC published this content on 18 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2018 21:57:01 UTC
