OneChicago LLC : Regulatory Release RR2018-11



OneChicago, LLC ('OneChicago') is issuing this Regulatory Release ('RR') 2018-11 to inform market participants that OneChicago has amended its position limits in accordance with the below table:

Underlying Symbol Name Previous Position Limit New Position Limit AKS AK Steel Holding Corporation 22,500 13,500 IWM iShares Russell 2000 ETF PA 22,500 JPM JPMorgan Chase & Co. 22,500 13,500 NOK Nokia Corporation 22,500 13,500 VZ Verizon Communications Inc. 22,500 13,500 WFC Wells Fargo & Company PA 22,500 XLE Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF 22,500 13,500 XLP Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF 22,500 13,500 XLU Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF 22,500 13,500

* * *

Any questions regarding this RR can be directed to Graham Deese, Market Regulation Analyst, by email at gdeese@onechicago.com or through phone at (312) 883-3436.

Please note, PA refers to Position Accountability. Please see OneChicago Rule 414 for more information.