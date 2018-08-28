OneClick.ai : Joins NVIDIA Inception Program

OneClick.ai today announced it has joined the NVIDIA
Inception program, which is designed to nurture startups
revolutionizing industries with advancements in AI and data sciences.
Available on premise and in the cloud, OneClick.ai’s easy-to-use
automated AI software uses advanced deep learning techniques to
design, train, and deploy high-performing AI models for a wide range of
applications including numeric prediction, classification, time series
forecasting, and image recognition. Powered by Generalized Architecture
Search (GAS), which supports both deep neural networks and traditional
machine learning algorithms, OneClick.ai allows users without any
background in data science to upload any type of data and generate a
scalable, custom model to deploy to production via API in hours or days
instead of months. OneClick.ai’s simplified approach allows customers
flexibility with a pay-as-you-go pricing model.
The NVIDIA Inception program will benefit OneClick.ai by providing
computing and development resources and access to its global network of
deep learning experts and thought leaders to accelerate global adoption
of OneClick.ai’s technology in key industries including Retail, CPG,
Auto Manufacturing, Aviation, Healthcare, and Insurance.
“We’re thrilled to join the NVIDIA Inception program, which supports our
mission of making AI accessible to businesses everywhere,” said Yuan
Shen, co-founder and CEO of OneClick.ai. “The collaboration will support
our expansion into new markets and ensure our technology offering
continues to be a leader in the market.”
NVIDIA’s Inception program is a virtual accelerator program that helps
startups during critical stages of product development, prototyping and
deployment. Every Inception member gets a custom set of ongoing
benefits, from hardware grants and marketing support to training with
deep learning experts.
About OneClick.ai
OneClick.ai is the first Auto Deep Learning platform that assumes no
knowledge of Artificial Intelligence from users. The platform
automatically builds and trains models for AI applications like sales
forecasting, customer retention, click prediction, image classification,
object recognition, recommendation systems, and more. Funded by
Sinovation Ventures, OneClick.ai is headquartered in the Seattle area
with operations in the US and China.
or email ask@oneclick.ai to learn
more.
