OneClick.ai : Joins NVIDIA Inception Program

OneClick.ai today announced it has joined the NVIDIA Inception program, which is designed to nurture startups revolutionizing industries with advancements in AI and data sciences.

Available on premise and in the cloud, OneClick.ai’s easy-to-use automated AI software uses advanced deep learning techniques to design, train, and deploy high-performing AI models for a wide range of applications including numeric prediction, classification, time series forecasting, and image recognition. Powered by Generalized Architecture Search (GAS), which supports both deep neural networks and traditional machine learning algorithms, OneClick.ai allows users without any background in data science to upload any type of data and generate a scalable, custom model to deploy to production via API in hours or days instead of months. OneClick.ai’s simplified approach allows customers flexibility with a pay-as-you-go pricing model.

The NVIDIA Inception program will benefit OneClick.ai by providing computing and development resources and access to its global network of deep learning experts and thought leaders to accelerate global adoption of OneClick.ai’s technology in key industries including Retail, CPG, Auto Manufacturing, Aviation, Healthcare, and Insurance.

“We’re thrilled to join the NVIDIA Inception program, which supports our mission of making AI accessible to businesses everywhere,” said Yuan Shen, co-founder and CEO of OneClick.ai. “The collaboration will support our expansion into new markets and ensure our technology offering continues to be a leader in the market.”

NVIDIA’s Inception program is a virtual accelerator program that helps startups during critical stages of product development, prototyping and deployment. Every Inception member gets a custom set of ongoing benefits, from hardware grants and marketing support to training with deep learning experts.

About OneClick.ai

OneClick.ai is the first Auto Deep Learning platform that assumes no knowledge of Artificial Intelligence from users. The platform automatically builds and trains models for AI applications like sales forecasting, customer retention, click prediction, image classification, object recognition, recommendation systems, and more. Funded by Sinovation Ventures, OneClick.ai is headquartered in the Seattle area with operations in the US and China. Try the platform free at https://www.oneclick.ai/signup?code=INCEPTION or email ask@oneclick.ai to learn more.

