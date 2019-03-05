OneDigital Announces Virtual FutureCast, a Premier Digital Event Summit Focused on Employee Benefits and HR Innovation; Lindsey Pollak to Deliver Keynote

OneDigital Health and Benefits, the nation’s largest company focused exclusively on employee benefits and HR, is proud to announce its new conference, Virtual FutureCast, a premier digital experience designed to help employers take charge of their business by delivering a holistic approach to managing benefits, HR and technology. The half-day, virtual summit will take place on April 3, 2019, and will feature New York Times bestselling author Lindsey Pollak, the leading expert on Millennials and the multigenerational workplace, as the keynote speaker. Attendees will also hear from industry experts providing aggressive fresh-thinking while experiencing the advanced technology that today’s modern employer expects.

“Today’s professional wants the real-time interaction of an in-person conference, delivered directly to their desk – without the need to travel or take time off,” said Adam Bruckman, President & CEO at OneDigital. “We made sure to include networking opportunities and the ability to have one-on-one conversations with speakers and thought leaders. Attendees can expect to learn the latest insights on how to lead their organizations in today’s unprecedented multigenerational workforce from industry experts, like our keynote speaker, Lindsey Pollak. Today’s labor pool is larger and more competitive than ever and employers need to be positioned with the tools and learnings to help them recruit, maintain and enable top talent to keep their businesses operating at peak efficiency.”

The Virtual FutureCast offers multiple tracks, including a recommended track for the HR and benefits professional and one for the C-Suite executive, while allowing customization based on the individual and organizational needs. Attendees will have the opportunity to earn one HR (General) recertification credit hour per each session attended toward a PHR™, PHR®, PHRca®, SPHR®, GPHR®, PHRi™ and SPHRi™ re-certification through HR Certification Institute® (HRCI®). This program is valid for 1 PDC for the SHRM-CP or SHRM-SCP.

In her keynote, Pollak will discuss the key workplace transitions organizations must address to attract, retain and engage millennials and the upcoming Generation Z. Event attendees will be able to learn about what benefits, training programs, managerial strategies and other tactics companies are using to improve the retention of top young talent—without alienating other generations.

The Virtual FutureCast event will also feature sessions and workshops on topics such as customized benefits innovation, the evolution of HR, the integral role of technology and minimizing compliance risk.

To explore the future of benefits and HR, and register for Virtual FutureCast, visit the event website here.

About OneDigital Health and Benefits

OneDigital Health and Benefits, the nation’s largest company focused exclusively on employee benefits and HR, combines people and technology to power business growth. Serving companies of all sizes, OneDigital offers employers a sophisticated combination of strategic benefit advisory services, analytics, compliance support, human resources management tools and comprehensive insurance offerings. Headquartered in Atlanta, OneDigital’s more than 1,500 employee benefits and human resource strategists serve the needs of over 44,000 employers across the nation and manages nearly $5.9 billion in premiums as a result. OneDigital has been named to the Inc. 5000 List of America’s fastest-growing companies every year since 2007. Currently listed as 13th in EBA’s Top 50 Brokers in the Large Employer Group, OneDigital’s experience offers a fresh thinking and strategic perspective that will improve all aspects of plan design and performance.

