OneDigital Announces Virtual FutureCast, a Premier Digital Event Summit Focused on Employee Benefits and HR Innovation; Lindsey Pollak to Deliver Keynote

OneDigital
Health and Benefits, the nation’s largest company focused
exclusively on employee benefits and HR, is proud to announce its new
conference, Virtual FutureCast, a premier digital experience designed to
help employers take charge of their business by delivering a holistic
approach to managing benefits, HR and technology. The half-day, virtual
summit will take place on April 3, 2019, and will feature New York Times
bestselling author Lindsey Pollak, the leading expert on Millennials and
the multigenerational workplace, as the keynote speaker. Attendees will
also hear from industry experts providing aggressive fresh-thinking
while experiencing the advanced technology that today’s modern employer
expects.
“Today’s professional wants the real-time interaction of an in-person
conference, delivered directly to their desk – without the need to
travel or take time off,” said Adam Bruckman, President & CEO at
OneDigital. “We made sure to include networking opportunities and the
ability to have one-on-one conversations with speakers and thought
leaders. Attendees can expect to learn the latest insights on how to
lead their organizations in today’s unprecedented multigenerational
workforce from industry experts, like our keynote speaker, Lindsey
Pollak. Today’s labor pool is larger and more competitive than ever and
employers need to be positioned with the tools and learnings to help
them recruit, maintain and enable top talent to keep their businesses
operating at peak efficiency.”
The Virtual FutureCast offers multiple tracks, including a recommended
track for the HR and benefits professional and one for the C-Suite
executive, while allowing customization based on the individual and
organizational needs. Attendees will have the opportunity to earn one HR
(General) recertification credit hour per each session attended toward a
PHR™, PHR®, PHRca®, SPHR®, GPHR®, PHRi™ and SPHRi™ re-certification
through HR Certification Institute® (HRCI®). This program is valid for 1
PDC for the SHRM-CP or SHRM-SCP.
In her keynote, Pollak will discuss the key workplace transitions
organizations must address to attract, retain and engage millennials and
the upcoming Generation Z. Event attendees will be able to learn about
what benefits, training programs, managerial strategies and other
tactics companies are using to improve the retention of top young
talent—without alienating other generations.
The Virtual FutureCast event will also feature sessions and workshops on
topics such as customized benefits innovation, the evolution of HR, the
integral role of technology and minimizing compliance risk.
To explore the future of benefits and HR, and register for Virtual
FutureCast, visit the event website here.
About OneDigital Health and Benefits
to power business growth. Serving companies of all sizes, OneDigital
offers employers a sophisticated combination of strategic benefit
advisory services, analytics, compliance support, human resources
management tools and comprehensive insurance offerings. Headquartered in
Atlanta, OneDigital’s more than 1,500 employee benefits and human
resource strategists serve the needs of over 44,000 employers across the
nation and manages nearly $5.9 billion in premiums as a result.
OneDigital has been named to the Inc.
5000 List of America’s fastest-growing companies every year since
2007. Currently listed as 13th
in EBA’s Top 50 Brokers in the Large Employer Group, OneDigital’s
experience offers a fresh thinking and strategic perspective that will
improve all aspects of plan design and performance.
