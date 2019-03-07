OneDigital Health and Benefits Announces Mark Juneau as Vice President of Global Benefits

Global Practice Expands

OneDigital Health and Benefits, the nation’s largest company focused exclusively on employee benefits and HR, today announced the appointment of Mark Juneau as vice president of global benefits. Juneau has over 22 years of industry experience in global benefits and total rewards consulting.

"I am excited to welcome Mark Juneau to the OneDigital team,” said Jeff Gentile, managing principal for OneDigital Global Benefits. “Mark’s experience and track record will be an immediate enhancement to our already successful global benefits team. I am confident our rapidly growing Global Benefits practice will quickly become the best in the business as we continue to add high-quality professional talent like Mark to support our teams across the country."

Juneau will support the organic growth and retention of the company’s global practice and lead the service team members to ensure OneDigital clients receive exceptional service and guidance with their global benefits programs and strategies. Juneau will be based in California and will work with the national Global Benefits team to service OneDigital’s client across the country.

“We’re thrilled to add Mark to the OneDigital team,” said Jeff Fallick, regional managing principal for OneDigital Northern California. “The technology industry among others is growing globally at a rapid pace. Our clients look to our team to develop, implement and manage a global benefits program that is consistent with what they are providing their domestic employees.

Juneau, a seasoned consultant with broad experience advising multinational corporations on their benefits and total rewards programs, has most recently served as senior vice president and national practice leader at Alliant Employee Benefits. His areas of focus include developing technology and analytics solutions, establishing global governance structures and advising regional and global governance committees.

"I’m thrilled to join OneDigital’s Global Benefits practice with its entrepreneurial, technology-driven approach to help clients succeed,” said Juneau. “I look forward to helping clients expand their businesses into new markets and to bringing an increased sense of control and financial oversight to their existing global workforce."

About OneDigital Health and Benefits

OneDigital Health and Benefits, the nation’s largest company focused exclusively on employee benefits and HR, combines people and technology to power business growth. Serving companies of all sizes, OneDigital offers employers a sophisticated combination of strategic benefit advisory services, analytics, compliance support, human resources management tools and comprehensive insurance offerings. Headquartered in Atlanta, OneDigital's more than 1,500 employee benefits and human resource strategists serve the needs of over 44,000 employers globally and manages nearly $5.9 billion in premiums as a result. OneDigital has been named to the Inc. 5000 List of America’s fastest-growing companies every year since 2007. Currently listed as 13th in EBA’s Top 50 Brokers in the Large Employer Group, OneDigital’s experience offers a fresh thinking and strategic perspective that will improve all aspects of plan design and performance.

