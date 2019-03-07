OneDigital Health and Benefits Announces Mark Juneau as Vice President of Global Benefits

OneDigital
Health and Benefits, the nation’s largest company focused
exclusively on employee benefits and HR, today announced the appointment
of Mark Juneau as vice president of global benefits. Juneau has over 22
years of industry experience in global benefits and total rewards
consulting.
"I am excited to welcome Mark Juneau to the OneDigital team,” said Jeff
Gentile, managing principal for OneDigital Global Benefits. “Mark’s
experience and track record will be an immediate enhancement to our
already successful global benefits team. I am confident our rapidly
growing Global Benefits practice will quickly become the best in the
business as we continue to add high-quality professional talent like
Mark to support our teams across the country."
Juneau will support the organic growth and retention of the company’s
global practice and lead the service team members to
ensure OneDigital clients receive exceptional service and guidance with
their global benefits programs and strategies. Juneau will be based in
California and will work with the national Global Benefits team to
service OneDigital’s client across the country.
“We’re thrilled to add Mark to the OneDigital team,” said Jeff Fallick,
regional managing principal for OneDigital Northern California. “The
technology industry among others is growing globally at a rapid pace.
Our clients look to our team to develop, implement and manage a global
benefits program that is consistent with what they are providing their
domestic employees.
Juneau, a seasoned consultant with broad experience advising
multinational corporations on their benefits and total rewards
programs, has most recently served as senior vice president and national
practice leader at Alliant Employee Benefits. His areas of focus include
developing technology and analytics solutions, establishing global
governance structures and advising regional and global governance
committees.
"I’m thrilled to join OneDigital’s Global Benefits practice with its
entrepreneurial, technology-driven approach to help clients succeed,”
said Juneau. “I look forward to helping clients expand their businesses
into new markets and to bringing an increased sense of control and
financial oversight to their existing global workforce."
About OneDigital Health and Benefits
to power business growth. Serving companies of all sizes, OneDigital
offers employers a sophisticated combination of strategic benefit
advisory services, analytics, compliance support, human resources
management tools and comprehensive insurance offerings. Headquartered in
Atlanta, OneDigital's more than 1,500 employee benefits and human
resource strategists serve the needs of over 44,000 employers globally
and manages nearly $5.9 billion in premiums as a result. OneDigital has
been named to the Inc.
5000 List of America’s fastest-growing companies every year since
2007. Currently listed as 13th
in EBA’s Top 50 Brokers in the Large Employer Group, OneDigital’s
experience offers a fresh thinking and strategic perspective that will
improve all aspects of plan design and performance.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190307005768/en/