OneEnergy Renewables : Welcomes New Chief Executive Officer

03/31/2020 | 11:02am EDT

Respected solar industry veteran joins leading national solar developer

OneEnergy Renewables, a leading North American solar project developer, today announced that Tobin Booth has been named its new CEO. Mr. Booth succeeds Bill Eddie, who co-founded OneEnergy and has served as its CEO. Mr. Eddie will continue as a key member of the company’s leadership team as Chief Commercial Officer where he will focus on business and partnership development.

Tobin Booth, CEO of OneEnergy Renewables (Photo: Business Wire)

“Tobin joining OneEnergy marks a great step forward for the company. He is a proven industry leader and an experienced CEO and is well-positioned to lead our continued growth. Tobin has dedicated his career to solar engineering and development. His extensive experience in these areas are a natural complement to our deep project development expertise,” said Bill Eddie. “For my part, I am excited to focus on OneEnergy’s commercial strategies and our transactions with utilities, corporate customers, and project financiers. Tobin has a strong, demonstrated track record in leading and innovating sustainable business operations amid a constantly changing renewable energy landscape. Tobin’s business acumen, integrity, passion for cohesive teamwork, and multi-decade commitment to solar energy were all critical qualities considered during this search.”

Prior to joining OneEnergy, Booth founded and served as CEO of Blue Oak Energy, a full-service solar engineering and construction firm. Upon the successful sale of Blue Oak Energy to Coronal Energy and Panasonic, Booth served as Coronal Energy’s Chief Engineering Officer. During his career in the solar industry, Booth has led the delivery of 1.5 GW of solar across 900 sites in 30 U.S. states and territories. Most recently, Booth has been the CEO of Stokes Vannoy where he focused on investing in operating solar projects as long term investments.

“I am honored to join the OneEnergy team. OneEnergy’s team is innovative and leads the industry in quality solar project development,” said Tobin Booth. “Having worked with OneEnergy in various capacities over the years, it is exciting to be chosen to lead the company in its strategic direction as it continues its upward trajectory.”

ABOUT ONEENERGY RENEWABLES

OneEnergy Renewables is an innovative developer of community and utility-scale solar energy projects in North America. Powered by the belief that the future will run on clean energy, our team delivers solar projects to communities, utilities, and commercial and institutional customers. We build trust with landowners, communities, and customers to help them achieve a cleaner, brighter energy future.


