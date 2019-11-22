OneForce : CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY AND AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

OneForce Holdings Limited

元力控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1933)

CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY AND

AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

The board of directors (the "Board") of OneForce Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces that Ms. Yuen Wing Yan Winnie ("Ms. Yuen") has resigned as the company secretary of the Company and ceased to act as an authorised representative of the Company (the "Authorised Representative") for the purpose of Rule 3.05 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange"), both with effect from 22 November 2019.

Ms. Yuen has confirmed that she has no disagreement with the Board and there is no matter relating to her resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company or the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Following the resignation of Ms. Yuen, the Board announces the appointment of Ms. Lau Jeanie ("Ms. Lau") as the company secretary and the Authorised Representative for the purpose of the Listing Rules of the Company, both with effect from 22 November 2019. Ms. Lau meets the requirements under Rules 3.28 and 8.17 of the Listing Rules.

Ms. Lau is a Senior Manager of Corporate Services of Tricor Services Limited. She is an associate member of both The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators and The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and with over 15 years of experience in corporate secretarial practice. She has been providing corporate services to companies overseas and in Hong Kong. She had been a company secretary of various listed companies on the Main Board of The Hong Kong Stock Exchange over the last 10 years.

The Board would like to express its gratitude to Ms. Yuen for her valuable efforts and contributions to the Company and take the opportunity to express its warmest welcome to Ms. Lau on her new appointments.

