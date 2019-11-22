Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

OneForce : CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY AND AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/22/2019 | 06:47am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

OneForce Holdings Limited

元力控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1933)

CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY AND

AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

The board of directors (the "Board") of OneForce Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces that Ms. Yuen Wing Yan Winnie ("Ms. Yuen") has resigned as the company secretary of the Company and ceased to act as an authorised representative of the Company (the "Authorised Representative") for the purpose of Rule 3.05 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange"), both with effect from 22 November 2019.

Ms. Yuen has confirmed that she has no disagreement with the Board and there is no matter relating to her resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company or the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Following the resignation of Ms. Yuen, the Board announces the appointment of Ms. Lau Jeanie ("Ms. Lau") as the company secretary and the Authorised Representative for the purpose of the Listing Rules of the Company, both with effect from 22 November 2019. Ms. Lau meets the requirements under Rules 3.28 and 8.17 of the Listing Rules.

Ms. Lau is a Senior Manager of Corporate Services of Tricor Services Limited. She is an associate member of both The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators and The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and with over 15 years of experience in corporate secretarial practice. She has been providing corporate services to companies overseas and in Hong Kong. She had been a company secretary of various listed companies on the Main Board of The Hong Kong Stock Exchange over the last 10 years.

The Board would like to express its gratitude to Ms. Yuen for her valuable efforts and contributions to the Company and take the opportunity to express its warmest welcome to Ms. Lau on her new appointments.

By Order of the Board

OneForce Holdings Limited

WANG Dongbin

Chairman

Hong Kong, 22 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Wang Dongbin, Mr. Wu Zhanjiang, Mr. Wu Hongyuan and Mr. Li Kangying as the executive directors; and Mr. Ng Kong Fat, Mr. Han Bin and Mr. Wang Peng as the independent non-executive directors.

Disclaimer

OneForce Holdings Ltd. published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 11:46:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:07aSOPHOS : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) Sophos Group plc
PU
07:07aICELANDAIR : The magic of Iceland inspired the Disney animation studios' latest feature film
PU
07:07aICELAND AIRWAVES 2019 : a wrap-up
PU
07:07aCHINA GINGKO EDUCATION : Resignation of Executive Director and Appointment of Executive Director
PU
07:07aLEYOU TECHNOLOGIES : Monthly update announcement pursuant to rule 3.7 of the takeovers code
PU
07:07aDISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN INTEREST OF SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER(S)/ UNITHOLDER(S) : :Change in Interest by Substantial Shareholder
PU
07:07aINDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA : Announcement of the Resolutions of the Board of Directors
PU
07:07aKRI KRI MILK INDUSTRY S A : Announcement 9561/2019 (no English translation available)
PU
07:07aFOOT LOCKER, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:07aAVAYA HOLDINGS CORP. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla's electric pickup breaks the mould with angular design and armored glass
2China's Xi says he wants to work out initial trade deal with U.S.
3HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA : EXCLUSIVE: Unilever, Henkel and buyout funds eye bids for Coty's $7 billion beauty bran..
4TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORPORATION : TD AMERITRADE : Charles Schwab in advanced talks to buy TD Ameritrade
5THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION : Schwab In Talks To Buy Rival Broker -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group