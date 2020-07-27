OneForce : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - COOPERATION AGREEMENT OF GARBAGE CLASSIFICATION BUSINESS AND OTHER BUSINESS UPDATE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

OneForce Holdings Limited

元力控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1933)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

COOPERATION AGREEMENT OF GARBAGE CLASSIFICATION

BUSINESS AND OTHER BUSINESS UPDATE

This announcement is made by OneForce Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") on a voluntary basis to provide its shareholders and potential investors with update information in relation to the latest business development of the Group.

The board ("Board") of directors of the Company is pleased to announce the following latest progress on the smart city IoT business of the Group: