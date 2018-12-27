OneLogin Appoints Courtney Harrison as Chief Human Resources Officer

Veteran HR Executive Joins OneLogin’s Leadership Team to Fuel Hyper-Growth and Develop Talent

OneLogin, the industry leader in Unified Access Management, announced today that Courtney Harrison has joined the company as Chief Human Resources Officer. Harrison is responsible for leading all aspects of OneLogin’s HR strategy and goals, including continuous learning and leadership, attracting the best talent, new hire engagement and talent development.

“We’re pleased to welcome Courtney, a seasoned human resources and business executive, to our executive leadership team,” said Brad Brooks, President and CEO of OneLogin. “Our employee's experience is central to our ability to successfully execute OneLogin’s growth strategy. Courtney’s leadership and expertise will be instrumental as we continue to attract and develop talent to join us as we enter the next stage of hyper-growth at OneLogin.”

The appointment of Harrison comes amid a strong company growth trajectory, both internally and externally. In November, OneLogin hired Minoo Ayat as Head of Global Talent, with responsibility for defining and leading OneLogin’s talent acquisition strategy. In addition, OneLogin recently expanded into the Asia-Pacific regions and plans to expand its North American footprint in the coming months.

“I am excited to join such a strong and energetic culture,” said Courtney Harrison, Chief Human Resources Officer at OneLogin. “People are critical to the continued success of OneLogin and I’m looking forward to working with the Human Resources and Talent Acquisition teams to help drive the company’s goals and priorities forward.”

Harrison joins OneLogin from Medius Advisory Group, a management and leadership consulting organization she founded. In prior roles, she served as Head of Global Executive Talent as well as the VP/HR Business Partner of Go-To-Market at Juniper Networks, as well as the CHRO for both Asurion and the United States Olympic Committee.

About OneLogin, Inc.

