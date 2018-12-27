OneLogin Appoints Courtney Harrison as Chief Human Resources Officer

OneLogin,
the industry leader in Unified Access Management, announced today that
Courtney Harrison has joined the company as Chief Human Resources
Officer. Harrison is responsible for leading all aspects of OneLogin’s
HR strategy and goals, including continuous learning and leadership,
attracting the best talent, new hire engagement and talent development.
“We’re pleased to welcome Courtney, a seasoned human resources and
business executive, to our executive leadership team,” said Brad Brooks,
President and CEO of OneLogin. “Our employee's experience is central to
our ability to successfully execute OneLogin’s growth strategy.
Courtney’s leadership and expertise will be instrumental as we continue
to attract and develop talent to join us as we enter the next stage of
hyper-growth at OneLogin.”
The appointment of Harrison comes amid a strong company growth
trajectory, both internally and externally. In November, OneLogin hired
Minoo Ayat as Head of Global Talent, with responsibility for defining
and leading OneLogin’s talent acquisition strategy. In addition,
OneLogin recently expanded into the Asia-Pacific regions and plans to
expand its North American footprint in the coming months.
“I am excited to join such a strong and energetic culture,” said
Courtney Harrison, Chief Human Resources Officer at OneLogin. “People
are critical to the continued success of OneLogin and I’m looking
forward to working with the Human Resources and Talent Acquisition teams
to help drive the company’s goals and priorities forward.”
Harrison joins OneLogin from Medius Advisory Group, a management and
leadership consulting organization she founded. In prior roles, she
served as Head of Global Executive Talent as well as the VP/HR Business
Partner of Go-To-Market at Juniper Networks, as well as the CHRO for
both Asurion and the United States Olympic Committee.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181227005010/en/