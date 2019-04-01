OneOncology : Announces Dr. Lee Schwartzberg as Chief Medical Officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OneOncology, the national partnership of community oncologists, has announced that Dr. Lee Schwartzberg has been named Chief Medical Officer (CMO).

The CMO position provides a dynamic link between OneOncology and its physician partners, demonstrating the shared, foundational commitment to a physician-driven, data-driven, technology-powered, patient-centric organization.

"I am thrilled to become the CMO for OneOncology because of the organization's commitment to physician governance, leadership, and collaboration," Dr. Schwartzberg said. "The combined clinical and operational acumen of our practices leveraged at national scale empowers our doctors to provide the best care to the patients they serve."

OneOncology has a physician-centric approach to decision making to ensure that clinical best practices are successfully implemented throughout the organization. The company has established a physician governance board comprised of oncologists from each practice to direct the CMO and OneOncology's executive team on clinical initiatives. Together, the office of the CMO and the physician governance board will advance clinical and technological infrastructures, support the transition to value-based care, and establish the roadmap for analytics to support quality metrics and outcomes.

"Dr. Schwartzberg is one of the nation's preeminent oncologists and a leader in clinical research and innovation," said OneOncology President & CEO, Tracy L. Bahl. "Given his passionate commitment to clinical excellence and relentless focus on the patient, Lee will serve as a tremendous asset to every physician in our network. Together, our physicians will drive the future of how cancer care is delivered in this country."

In addition to his CMO role, Dr. Schwartzberg is a member of the OneOncology board of directors, the medical director of West Cancer Center and Research Institute, and a professor of medicine at The University of Tennessee Health Science Center. He will maintain his medical position with West Cancer Center and continue to see patients as a breast medical oncologist.

"We are very excited about Dr. Schwartzberg's new position with OneOncology. In this role, he will be even more impactful in improving care for cancer patients nationally," said Dr. Kurt Tauer, co-founder and chief of staff of West Cancer Center and Dr. Schwartzberg's partner for more than 30 years.

Dr. Schwartzberg is the founding editor-in-chief of the journal Community Oncology and currently serves as the editor-in-chief of Practice Update Oncology. He served on the board of directors for the National Comprehensive Cancer Network and participated actively as a guideline panel member for the NCCN breast, antiemesis, and myeloid growth factor panels for seven years. He also founded and served as the executive director of the ACORN research network. His research interests include new therapeutic approaches to breast cancer, targeted therapy, and supportive care. He has published over 230 research papers during his oncology career.

Dr. Schwartzberg reflected, "I have always been interested in bringing innovation to the community oncology setting and I am looking forward to taking on this new challenge. My goal is to work in partnership with our physicians to provide the best care, experience, and outcomes for our patients."

About OneOncology

OneOncology is a national partnership of independent, community oncology practices driving the future of cancer care through a physician-led, data-driven, technology-powered, and patient-centric model improving the lives of everyone living with cancer.

