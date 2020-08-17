OneOncology and Foundation Medicine Unveil First-of-its-Kind Partnership to Advance Personalized Medicine at Community Oncology Practices

Groundbreaking Collaboration Advances Precision Oncology Informed by Comprehensive Genomic Profiling in Community Cancer Care, Where the Majority of Patients in the U.S. Are Treated

Foundation Medicine, Inc. and OneOncology today announced a new joint initiative that is intended to better enable OneOncology partner practice physicians to unlock the potential of precision oncology through comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) and research, informed by CGP and real world evidence. This unique partnership will empower physicians across OneOncology's nearly 170 community oncology care sites to better drive personalized treatment plans, inclusive of targeted therapies, immunotherapies and clinical trials.

“This innovative partnership is designed to help expand our ability to deliver advanced precision oncology services for every cancer patient at our OneOncology partner practices,” said Lee Schwartzberg, M.D., chief medical officer at OneOncology. “I am a big proponent of understanding the molecular landscape of a patient's cancer in order to determine the appropriate treatment course for patients with advanced cancer over multiple lines of therapy. We’re excited to optimize comprehensive genomic profiling, and its power to inform more personalized care across our network.”

The partnership includes a research collaboration, which will focus on accelerating molecular insights and patient care through the use of clinico-genomic datasets. Foundation Medicine and OneOncology have developed the partnership in the hope that this research will not only advance patient care for OneOncology, but for patients being treated at other centers and practices.

“Leveraging OneOncology’s nationwide network of community oncology practices and Foundation Medicine’s commitment to delivering personalized medicine insights at the point of care, this partnership marks a new type of collaboration and we look forward to sharing our key learnings and insights along the way,” said Cindy Perettie, chief executive officer at Foundation Medicine. “The majority of patients are treated in a community setting, and through this partnership, we are excited to provide more oncologists with high-quality tools to help inform their treatment decisions.”

As part of this partnership, OneOncology will be using its patient data to help advance research and address gaps in current clinical knowledge regarding cancer treatments. Together, OneOncology and Foundation Medicine will also explore innovative approaches to clinical trial design.

“Through this partnership, we have the opportunity to design studies from the patients’ perspective and create rapid learning environments to advance patient care,” said Brian Alexander, M.D., M.P.H., chief medical officer at Foundation Medicine. “This is particularly important for diseases for which there is no standard of care where we need to learn and test hypotheses in new ways.”

