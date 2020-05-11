Log in
OneOncology : and New York Cancer and Blood Specialists Fuel Growth by Adding Four Oncology Practices in Queens and Manhattan to the Partnership

05/11/2020 | 06:13am EDT

NEW YORK, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OneOncology, the national partnership of independent community oncologists announced four oncology practices in Queens and Manhattan have chosen to join New York Cancer and Blood Specialists (NYCBS).

OneOncology helps partner practices expand their services along the continuum of cancer care from screening and diagnosis to clinical trials, therapies, survivorship, and end-of-life care. OneOncology technology, integration support, and capital enable NYCBS to create a partnership with these oncology practices, which allows the physicians to focus on patient care and clinical trial research.

"The addition of these physician practices in Queens and Manhattan showcase the value the OneOncology partnership brings to oncologists and their patients," said Jeff Vacirca, MD, CEO, NYCBS, and Board Member, OneOncology. "With access to the expertise and resources a practice requires to care for patients today, OneOncology provides a way forward for oncologists who want to control their own future by remaining independent and who understand what it takes to operate a healthy practice."

The four practices who are joining OneOncology are led by the following oncologists:

  • Dr. Li-Teh Wu, Queens
  • Dr. Arthur Goldberg, Manhattan
  • Dr. Niculae Ciobanu, Manhattan
  • Dr. Keith Brunckhorst, Manhattan

"Joining NYCBS and OneOncology has several advantages that deliver immense value to patients," said Dr. Wu. "Having the ability to utilize a physician-led and tailored technology, analytics platform, and a clinical trial research network enhances my ability to provide care."

NYCBS has innovated during the COVID-19 pandemic to continue caring for vulnerable cancer patients. The practice has implemented safety precautions, ramped up its telemedicine initiatives, and launched a "drive-thru" lab so patients don't have to leave their cars to get their blood tested and can maintain proper social distancing. 

OneOncology, which was formed in 2018, consists of five prominent practices throughout the country.

About OneOncology: 
OneOncology is a national partnership of independent, community oncology practices working together to improve the lives of everyone living with cancer through a physician-led, data-driven, technology-powered, and patient-centric model. OneOncology is comprised of five large community oncology practices representing over 400 providers practicing at more than 160 sites of care across the United States. 

About New York Cancer & Blood Specialists:
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists is committed to our patients. We are dedicated to providing each patient with a unique path to treatment and unmatched support. We strive to make quality, comprehensive cancer care available to each and every patient throughout New York.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oneoncology-and-new-york-cancer-and-blood-specialists-fuel-growth-by-adding-four-oncology-practices-in-queens-and-manhattan-to-the-partnership-301056359.html

SOURCE OneOncology


© PRNewswire 2020
