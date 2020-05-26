Log in
OnePlus : Announces Partnership With Epic Games To Provide The First-Ever 90FPS Fortnite Smartphone Experience

05/26/2020 | 07:31am EDT

OnePlus Continues Creating Winning Mobile Gaming Experiences For Its Community

NEW YORK, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OnePlus, a global mobile technology company, today announces a partnership with Epic Games, designed to create an unprecedented Fortnite mobile user experience for its device owners. With the rollout currently underway, the OnePlus 8 Series is now the first line of smartphones able to run Fortnite on the Unreal Engine at 90FPS, which is the fastest frame rate ever available for Fortnite on a smartphone.

"OnePlus and Epic Games have created one of the best Fortnite experiences ever on a smartphone. The OnePlus 8 Series delivers a smooth, high framerate Fortnite gameplay experience – that even current generation console game systems can't match," said Pete Lau, Founder & CEO, OnePlus. "OnePlus creates the best devices for mobile gaming through our industry leading display, speedy performance, and overall user experience designed with power-users in mind."

The partnership, rooted in technological innovation, was driven by both Epic Games and OnePlus' desire to take Fortnite to a higher level on Android. The entire endeavor to bring 90FPS to Fortnite on the OnePlus 8 took months of development. To kick off the launch in India, OnePlus users (OnePlus 6 and newer) are now able to download Fortnite via "One-touch" easy installation of the Epic Games App exclusively through the "Game Space" application. As the leading premium smartphone company in India, OnePlus is bringing Fortnite to its fervent fanbase for easy gameplay across the board.

"Easy installation with 'One Touch' really simplifies the process of installing software, and removes friction usually found on other Android devices," said Tim Sweeney, founder and CEO of Epic Games. "This is a big step forward, and alongside the performance improvements the teams have made regarding FPS, Fortnite on a OnePlus device is going to be an awesome experience."

OnePlus users with the OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro can play Fortnite at a maximum of 60 FPS, the previous highest performance for the mobile game. OnePlus is committed to bringing the best mobile gaming experiences to its users and is continuously taking steps to bring major firsts to the category.

About OnePlus

OnePlus is a global mobile technology company challenging conventional concepts of technology. Created around the "Never Settle" mantra, OnePlus creates exquisitely designed devices with premium build quality and high-performance hardware. OnePlus thrives cultivating strong bonds and growing together with its community of users and fans. For more information, please visit OnePlus.com.

About Epic Games

Founded in 1991, Epic Games is the creator of Fortnite, Battle Breakers, Unreal, Gears of War, Shadow Complex, and the Infinity Blade series of games. Epic's Unreal Engine technology, the world's most open and advanced real-time 3D tool, is freely available at unrealengine.com. The Epic Games Store offers a handpicked library of games, available at epicgames.com. Follow @EpicGames for updates.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oneplus-announces-partnership-with-epic-games-to-provide-the-first-ever-90fps-fortnite-smartphone-experience-301064615.html

SOURCE OnePlus


© PRNewswire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
