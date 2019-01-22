Log in
OneSmart to Report First Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results on January 31, 2019

01/22/2019 | 03:01am EST

SHANGHAI, Jan. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE: ONE) ("OneSmart" or the "Company"), a leading diversified premium K-12 after-school education service provider in China, today announced that it will report its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2019 ended November 30, 2018, before U.S. market opens on January 31, 2019.

OneSmart's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM on January 31, 2019, U.S. Eastern Time (9:00 PM on the same day Beijing/Hong Kong Time).

Dial-in numbers for the live conference call are as follows:

International

1-412-902-4272

China

4001-201-203

US

1-888-346-8982

Hong Kong

800-905-945

Passcode

OneSmart

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call through February 7, 2019.

Dial-in numbers for the replay are as follows:

International Dial-in

1-412-317-0088

U.S. Toll Free

1-877-344-7529

Passcode:

10128171

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at http://www.onesmart.investorroom.com/.

About OneSmart

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Shanghai, OneSmart International Education Group Limited is a leading diversified premium K-12 education company in China. Since commencement of our business, our vision is to build the most trusted "Third Classroom" outside of home and school and our mission is to bring out the utmost learning power in each student by cultivating his or her study motivation, capability and perseverance, and enable our students to pursue their life-long success. Our company culture is centered on the core values of customer focus, execution, innovation and teamwork.

The Company has built a comprehensive premium K-12 education platform that encompasses OneSmart VIP business (exam preparation, overseas study consultation, and study camps services), HappyMath (kids mathematics training services), and FasTrack English (kids English training services). The Company also strategically incubated and invested in online education service providers including Yimi Online Tutoring (online premium K-12 tutoring services), UUABC (online kids English training services), and BestMath (online kids mathematics training services). As of August 31, 2018, OneSmart operated a nationwide network of 315 study centers across 43 cities in China.

For more information on OneSmart, please visit http://www.onesmart.investorroom.com.

For more information, please contact:

OneSmart
Ms. Rebecca Shen
+86-21-5255-9339 ext. 8139
ir@onesmart.org 

Christensen

In China
Mr. Christian Arnell
Phone: +86-10-5826-4939
E-mail: carnell@christensenir.com

In the US
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: lbergkamp@ChristensenIR.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/onesmart-to-report-first-quarter-fiscal-year-2019-financial-results-on-january-31-2019-300781319.html

SOURCE OneSmart International Education Group Limited


© PRNewswire 2019
