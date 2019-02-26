OneSpin Expands TÜV SÜD Safety Certified Portfolio with OneSpin 360 Quantify Tool Qualification Kit for ISO 26262, IEC 61508, EN 50128 Standards

MUNICH, Germany and SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneSpin® Solutions , provider of innovative verification solutions for highly reliable, digital integrated circuits (ICs), announced today certification of its OneSpin 360 Quantify™ Tool Qualification Kit by internationally recognized testing body TÜV SÜD .



The OneSpin 360 Quantify™ Tool Qualification Kit meets the most stringent tool qualification criteria set by functional safety standards ISO 26262 (TCL3/ASIL D), IEC 61508 (T2/SIL 3) and EN 50128 (T2/SIL 3).

As the last tool in a formal verification tool chain, Quantify is designed to identify problems in the verification process itself. Since Quantify detects tool problems in the earlier steps, previous tools can be classified as TCL1, meaning that they do not require further qualification. This removes a significant engineering burden for projects that must comply with the standards.

“OneSpin’s Quantify is the only EDA tool to provide formal model-based mutation coverage,” notes Dr. Raik Brinkmann, OneSpin’s president and CEO. “High coverage is crucial to meet the safety standards for autonomous vehicles, aerospace, nuclear power plants, railways, medical devices and heterogeneous computing platforms that serve these applications. With this certified Tool Qualification Kit, our users can deploy Quantify and the rest of our tool chain seamlessly in their safety-critical flows to meet tool qualification requirements with minimal effort.”



Part of the OneSpin PortableCoverage Solution, Quantity is the electronics industry’s only tool that accurately answers whether a design has enough assertions. It measures how well assertions cover the design using model-based mutation coverage. Quantify injects mutations (faults) into a formal model and checks whether any assertion would detect a bug at that point. Quantify provides precise, actionable information on what parts of the design are verified and highlights RTL code that could still hide bugs. No modifications to register transfer level (RTL) source code are required.



Certification by TÜV SÜD included factory inspections and audits of OneSpin’s organization and tool development processes. The OneSpin 360 EC-FPGA™ Tool Qualification Kit previously received certification for ISO 26262, IEC 61508 and EN 50128.



The OneSpin 360 Quantify Tool Qualification Kit will be featured during DVCon U.S. in Booth #301 February 25-27 at the DoubleTree Hotel in San Jose, Calif. OneSpin will highlight Quantify in eVision System's embedded world Conference Booth (Hall 4, Booth 4-560) February 26-28 in Nuremberg, Germany. It will be featured in the OneSpin Booth (#610) during the Government Microcircuit Applications & Critical Technology Conference (GOMAC) March 25-28, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.



Availability and Pricing

The OneSpin 360 Quantify Tool Qualification Kit is shipping now. Pricing is available upon request. To learn more, visit https://www.onespin.com/solutions/safety-critical-verification/



OneSpin has direct sales channels in the United States, Europe and throughout Asia, backed by a variety of customer service and support options including on-site training, hotline support and consulting services.



About OneSpin Solutions

OneSpin Solutions has emerged as a leader in verification through a range of advanced electronic design automation (EDA) solutions for digital integrated circuits. Headquartered in Munich, Germany, OneSpin enables users to address design challenges in areas where reliability really counts: safety-critical verification, SystemC/C++ high-level synthesis (HLS) code analysis and FPGA equivalence checking. OneSpin’s advanced formal verification platform and dedication to getting it right the first time have fueled dramatic growth over the past five years as the company forges partnerships with leading electronics suppliers to pursue design perfection. OneSpin: Making Electronics Reliable.



Engage with OneSpin at:

Website: www.OneSpin.com

Twitter: @OneSpinSolution

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/onespin-solutions

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OneSpinSolutions

OneSpin, OneSpin Solutions and the OneSpin logo are trademarks of OneSpin Solutions GmbH. All other OneSpin, OneSpin Solutions and the OneSpin logo are trademarks of OneSpin Solutions GmbH. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

For more information, contact:

Nanette Collins

Public Relations for OneSpin

(617) 437-1822

nanette@nvc.com