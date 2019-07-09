OneStream Software Earns Perfect Recommend Score from Dresner Advisory Services' EPM Market Study for Second Year in a Row

Named an overall leader for Customer Experience and Vendor Credibility

OneStream Software, LLC, a leader in Corporate Performance Management (CPM) solutions for the mid-sized to very large enterprises, has been named a leader and earned a perfect ‘5-out-of-5’ recommend score for the second consecutive year in the Wisdom of Crowds® Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) Market Study by Dresner Advisory Services. The research was called the Enterprise Planning Market study last year.

According to the report, OneStream Software continues to break out as a market leader, scoring substantially above the overall sample for all measures and is positioned as an overall leader in the Customer Experience and Vendor Credibility models. For a second year in a row, OneStream is best-in-class for a majority of measures across most categories of measurements including sales, value, product and technical support. “We congratulate OneStream on its continued strong performance in this year’s Enterprise Performance Management Market Study,” said Howard Dresner, Founder and Chief Research Officer at Dresner Advisory Services.

The results presented in the 2019 Wisdom of Crowds EPM Market Study are purely based on customer surveys. This was the second year OneStream was included in the study. It is the fourth independent research report in the past two months to recognize and recommend OneStream based on feedback from customers.

“Earning a perfect recommend score from a survey of customers for a second-year running is strong validation of our mission to deliver 100% customer success. To be named leader in Customer Experience and Vendor Credibility by Dresner Advisory Services -- again for a second year -- speaks to our focus on organic development of a complete and unified CPM platform that eliminates complex integrations allowing enterprises to streamline finance processes, enhance business insights and digitally transform the Office of Finance for competitive advantage,” said Tom Shea, CEO, OneStream Software.

Dresner Advisory Services’ Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market.To access a copy of the 2019 Wisdom of Crowds EPM Market Study, visit https://info.onestreamsoftware.com/dresner-epm-market-study-2019

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI), information management, performance management, and related areas.

About OneStream Software

OneStream Software provides a modern Corporate Performance Management solution that unifies and simplifies financial consolidation, planning, reporting, analytics and financial data quality for sophisticated organizations. Deployed via the cloud or on-premise, OneStream’s unified platform enables organizations to modernize Finance, replace multiple legacy applications, and reduce the total cost of ownership of financial systems. OneStream unleashes Finance teams to spend less time on data integration and system maintenance – and more time focusing on driving business performance.

The OneStream XF MarketPlace features downloadable solutions that allow customers to easily extend the value of their CPM platform to quickly meet the changing needs of finance and operations. For more information, go to www.OneStreamSoftware.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190709005335/en/