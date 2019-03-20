OneStream Software : Launches Next-Generation SmartCPM™ Platform to Streamline Financial Planning, Consolidation and Reporting for Global Enterprises

OneStream
Software LLC, a leading provider of cloud and on-premise Corporate
Performance Management solutions for mid-sized to very large
enterprises, launched the latest version of its SmartCPM platform,
OneStream XF 5.0.
This fifth generation CPM solution employs environmental sensors and
intelligent bots that deliver significant scalability and performance
improvements through smart load balancing of key processes and tasks
across servers in both on-premise and cloud deployments. Other key
features include enhanced analytical capabilities to enable better
decision making and local language capabilities for users in global
deployments.
“This latest generation of our OneStream XF platform is a quantum leap
forward with scalability and performance improvements that will allow us
to continue tackling the most complex consolidation, reporting and
planning requirements of the world’s largest organizations,” said Tom
Shea, CEO for OneStream Software. “This release lays the foundation of
our X-Scale initiative that makes our SmartCPM platform even smarter –
enabling companies to take advantage of the infinite potential of the
cloud, and to intelligently scale up and down capacity to match peaks
and valleys in user demand during crunch periods.”
“Larger enterprises that have decided to move any of their statutory
consolidation, planning, budgeting, forecasting and reporting to the
cloud from on-premise must validate that the software they are
considering will meet both their current and future requirements for
functionality, scalability and performance,” counsels Robert Kugel,
Senior VP and Research Director at Ventana Research. “OneStream XF is a
unified performance management software platform that is used
successfully by some of the largest global enterprises. Its 5.0 release
is designed to address the needs of large enterprises that have the most
demanding functional and performance requirements.”
Better Performance, Greater Scalability,
OneStream XF 5.0 boosts performance and increases scalability to help
large enterprise companies meet complex planning and reporting needs,
often across multiple geographies. The new platform leverages a broad
set of environmental and process sensors and performs smart load
balancing with ‘intelligent bots’ that route tasks to servers with
available capacity based on live system data. The intelligent bots are
able to prioritize large tasks, such as consolidation, and assign them
to a dedicated server that keeps other resources free and available for
other important tasks. This boosts overall performance and maximizes
productivity.
“We are always looking for ways to drive faster performance during peak
usage periods. The new environmental monitoring and smart load balancing
in OneStream XF will drive faster completion of key tasks and will help
us maintain or shorten our close and reporting cycles.” Brian Bayne,
Director of Financial Systems, Federal Mogul.
“The smart load balancing in OneStream XF, driven by intelligent bots,
will optimize the use of server resources in our customers’ on-premise
data centers, or in the OneStream XF Cloud. This will provide
performance gains for customers with larger user populations, or complex
applications and help them shorten reporting and planning cycles.” Phillip
Parker, Managing Director, Holland Parker
Enhanced Insight – Faster, Better Decisions
This latest platform includes reporting and analysis improvements such
as conditional formatting and improved ad hoc analysis capabilities via
the Excel Quick View interface that will allow companies to make faster,
more informed decisions.
“We are excited by the new presentation and reporting features in
OneStream which continue to expand the reporting ‘toolbox’ available to
implementers and customers. These new features provide even more options
for clients to pick from when choosing how best to display and report on
their data. Given the different types of data that clients are reporting
on, it’s only fitting that they have multiple ways to present it.” Jay
Hampton, Managing Partner, Finit
Local Language Capabilities for Improved Global User Support
OneStream XF 5.0 includes new local language capabilities to accommodate
global deployments. A new reporting alias feature enables the display of
accounting and reporting data in multiple languages based on each user’s
preference. Local language support has become a priority as the number
of OneStream users expands and as multinational companies seek to bring
finance and operational users enterprise-wide onto a single CPM platform.
“A majority of our customers have migrated from legacy systems, such as
Oracle Hyperion and many had multiple disparate systems, and large user
populations in place before coming to OneStream. The new local language
capabilities of OneStream XF 5.0, enabling a personalized experience for
reporting in everyone’s native language, will help to drive broader
acceptance and usage of our platform. This in turn results in greater
efficiencies, stronger collaboration and streamlined financial
processes,” said Craig Colby, CRO for OneStream Software.
OneStream XF 5.0 is available immediately to new and existing customers.
This includes both cloud and on-premise versions of the platform. For
more information, contact your local OneStream Software representative
or visit our web site and request a demonstration at www.onestreamsoftware.com.
2019 Momentum
As previously announced, OneStream achieved record
profitability and 137 percent year-over-year software growth in
2018. The company also recently finalized its first external investment
from KKR, bringing the company’s valuation to over $1.0 billion.
About OneStream Software
OneStream Software provides a modern Corporate Performance Management
solution that unifies and simplifies financial consolidation, planning,
reporting, analytics and financial data quality for sophisticated
organizations. Deployed in the cloud or on-premise, OneStream XF is one
of the first and only solutions that delivers corporate standards and
controls, with the flexibility for business units to report and plan at
additional levels of detail without impacting corporate standards – all
through a single application.
The OneStream
XF MarketPlace features downloadable solutions that allow customers
to easily extend the value of their CPM platform to quickly meet the
changing needs of finance and operations. OneStream was named to the
2018 Deloitte Fast 500 ranking in North America. For more information,
go to www.OneStreamSoftware.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190320005224/en/