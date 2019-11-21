OneStream Software : Receives Highest Scores in Three Use Cases in 2019 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Cloud Financial Close Solutions

Recognized with the highest scores for Global Organization, Large Organization and Upper Midsize Organization Use Cases

OneStream Software, a leader in Corporate Performance Management (CPM) solutions for mid-sized to very large enterprises, has been scored in six use cases evaluated by Gartner in the 2019 Critical Capabilities for Cloud Financial Close Solutions1 report.

OneStream Software was recognized with the highest scores in the Global Organization, Large Organization and Upper Midsize Organization use cases and had one of the highest three scores in five of the six use cases.

The Critical Capabilities report covers 10 vendors and providers’ product and service offerings. It is a companion report to the 2019 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Close Solutions2,” where OneStream Software was named a Leader.

“A growing list of customers, including some of the world’s largest enterprises, are digitally transforming finance with OneStream to become more agile and strategic. With our unified platform they streamline their financial close, consolidation and reporting cycles; align financial and operational planning in the same application and leverage built-in analytics and dashboards to make more informed business decisions with confidence. We believe our scores and rankings in Gartner’s Critical Capabilities for Cloud Financial Close Solutions validate our ability to address the needs of a wide variety of organizations from mid-sized companies to large and global organizations with diverse business units, sophisticated organization structures, and complex financial reporting requirements,” said Tom Shea, CEO of OneStream.

By unifying financial consolidation, reporting, planning and analysis in a single platform, OneStream customers are eliminating multiple point solutions and realizing significant savings in time and costs. Last month, OneStream extended its SmartCPM™ platform with built-in governed analytics that bring together financial and detailed operational data for improved business insights and also introduced new BI dashboards and visualization tools.

Download a complimentary copy of the 2019 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Cloud Financial Close Solutions here: https://info.onestreamsoftware.com/gartner-2019-critical-capabilities-for-cloud-financial-close-solutions.

1 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Cloud Financial Close Solutions, Robert Anderson, John Van Decker and Greg Leiter, 11 November 2019

2 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Close Solutions, Robert Anderson, John Van Decker, Greg Leiter, 21 October 2019



Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About OneStream Software

OneStream Software provides a market-leading CPM solution that unifies and simplifies financial consolidation, planning, reporting, analytics and financial data quality for sophisticated organizations. Deployed via the cloud or on-premise, OneStream’s unified platform enables organizations to modernize Finance, replace multiple legacy applications and reduce the total cost of ownership of financial systems. OneStream unleashes Finance teams to spend less time on data integration and system maintenance – and more time focusing on driving business performance.

The OneStream XF MarketPlace features downloadable solutions that allow customers to easily extend the value of their CPM platform to quickly meet the changing needs of finance and operations. OneStream was named to the 2019 Inc. 5000 and Deloitte 2019 Technology Fast 500 lists of fast-growing companies in North America. Learn more at www.onestreamsoftware.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191121005332/en/