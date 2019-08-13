OneStream Software : Recognized as a Visionary in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solutions

Evaluated for ability to execute and completeness of vision

OneStream Software, a leader in Corporate Performance Management (CPM) solutions for the mid-sized to very large enterprise, has been positioned as a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solutions1. OneStream has improved its position on both axes compared to the previous version of the report.

“We believe the OneStream XF platform is revolutionizing Financial Planning and Analysis and Financial Close for large or complex enterprises,” said Tom Shea, CEO of OneStream Software. “We believe being named a Visionary reflects our rapid growth, the powerful planning and reporting capabilities of our platform, and the breadth of solutions offered through our XF MarketPlace.”

A growing number of enterprises worldwide are leveraging OneStream’s cloud platform for financial planning and analysis. By unifying financial planning, consolidation and reporting in a single platform, OneStream customers are eliminating multiple point solutions and realizing significant savings in time and cost. Earlier this year, OneStream was recognized as a Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solutions.

Bob Anderson and John Van Decker, Research VPs and Greg Leiter, Senior Director, Analyst wrote, “Financial planning and analysis (FP&A) solutions support the office of finance’s budgeting, planning and forecasting efforts. Many FP&A solutions also supplement the office’s budgeting and planning process support. They do so via modeling, collaboration, analytics and performance reporting capabilities, all of which enhance finance’s ability to manage performance by linking corporate strategy and execution. The FP&A market has shifted from mature on-premises offerings to cloud solutions. Finance application leaders are seeking SaaS solutions to reduce application support costs, increase application flexibility and shorten time to value.”

“Financial planning and analysis is becoming increasingly more strategic as companies seek to transform finance and shift more time and focus on forward-looking planning and decision support across the enterprise. We believe this recognition from Gartner validates our ability to provide the planning capabilities and decision insight large enterprises need to be successful today,” Shea continued.

About OneStream Software

OneStream Software provides a modern Corporate Performance Management solution that unifies and simplifies financial consolidation, planning, reporting, analytics and financial data quality for sophisticated organizations. Deployed via the cloud or on-premise, OneStream’s unified platform enables organizations to modernize Finance, replace multiple legacy applications, and reduce the total cost of ownership of financial systems. OneStream unleashes Finance teams to spend less time on data integration and system maintenance – and more time focusing on driving business performance.

The OneStream XF MarketPlace features downloadable solutions that allow customers to easily extend the value of their CPM platform to quickly meet the changing needs of finance and operations. For more information, go towww.OneStreamSoftware.com.

