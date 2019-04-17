OneStream Software Set to Host Over 1,200 Customers and Partners this May at Splash New Orleans Conference

Four days of best practices, product updates, networking, and hands-on workshops

OneStream Software, LLC, a leader in Corporate Performance Management (CPM) solutions for the mid-sized to large enterprise, is expecting over 1,200 attendees at its annual Splash User Conference and Partner Summit in New Orleans from May 14th to 17th.

Splash brings together finance experts, OneStream staff, customers and partners from around the globe to learn about new innovations, share best practices, review customer successes and gain hands-on training through more than 70 sessions over four days. Conference attendance is expected to increase over 50% from 2018 based on the growth in OneStream’s customer base and partner network.

Event highlights include:

Keynotes from legendary football coach & ESPN analyst, Lou Holtz; OneStream CEO Tom Shea and OneStream Chief Revenue Officer Craig Colby

Popular ‘Ask Me Anything’ Sessions

Expo Hall featuring the OneStream booth and Partner Expo

Drop-in demos in our new ‘classroom’ on the expo floor

Breakout sessions will cover topics such as: customer and partner successes; planning, budgeting & forecasting; financial close and reporting; financial modeling; OneStream foundation & infrastructure; reporting & analysis; workflow, data integration & quality; XF MarketPlace solutions and OneStream’s strategy & roadmap.

“We have great momentum heading into Splash New Orleans following the completion of the KKR investment and release of our OneStream XF 5.0 SmartCPM™ platform,” said Tom Shea, CEO of OneStream Software. “I’m always impressed by the thought leadership and close collaboration that occurs when we bring the OneStream team together with our customers and partners at Splash conferences. Plus, we’ll be in the Big Easy so we plan to have some fun too.”

The Splash conference is sponsored by OneStream implementation and technology partners:

Diamond-level sponsors include CompIntelligence and Finit Solutions

Platinum-level sponsors include Archetype Consulting, Holland Parker, MindStream Analytics and US-Analytics

Gold-level sponsors include Agium, Alithya, B-eye Solutions, GBI Consulting, Perficient Inc. and Spaulding Ridge

Silver-level sponsors include ARC EPM Consulting, Ascend, CFO Solutions, Fidato Partners, GID Solutions, The Hackett Group, MorganFranklin Consulting, Riveron, Satriun Group and Velocity Technology Solutions

“Everything we do is about delivering 100% customer success. It’s our company mission and our philosophy with partners, which is reflected in the growing number of people joining us at Splash. I’m inspired by the customer enthusiasm with even more inspiring stories and best practices each year,” said Craig Colby, CRO at OneStream Software.

Laissez Les Bons Temps Rouler

#SplashNOLA will include a number of additional social events scheduled around the four day conference including the kick-off opening reception at the Splash Expo Hall on May 14th at 4:30 pm, a New Orleans ghost tour, an opportunity to stretch your legs with the Thursday morning run club and a Mardi Gras Masquerade Splash Night Out.

OneStream is endeavoring to leave New Orleans a little better by supporting a local charity during the conference. This year’s selected charity is the New Orleans Mission, which is a nonprofit designed to provide rescue, recovery and re-engagement to the broken and hurting individuals in the community.

To register for the OneStream Software Splash User Conference and Partner Summit, go to: http://splash.onestreamsoftware.com

About the OneStream Splash User Conference and Partner Summit

The OneStream Splash User Conference and Partner Summit inspires, educates and connects finance and industry experts from around the globe. The Splash Partner Summit courses are an opportunity for OneStream partners to learn more about working with our platform and developing successful procedures for implementations, go-to-market strategies and more.

About OneStream Software

OneStream Software provides a modern Corporate Performance Management solution that unifies and simplifies financial consolidation, planning, reporting, analytics and financial data quality for sophisticated organizations. Deployed in the cloud or on-premise, OneStream XF is one of the first and only solutions that delivers corporate standards and controls, with the flexibility for business units to report and plan at additional levels of detail without impacting corporate standards – all through a single application.

The OneStream XF MarketPlace features downloadable solutions that allow customers to easily extend the value of their CPM platform to quickly meet the changing needs of finance and operations. OneStream was named to the 2018 Deloitte Fast 500 ranking in North America.

