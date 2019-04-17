OneStream Software Set to Host Over 1,200 Customers and Partners this May at Splash New Orleans Conference

OneStream
Software, LLC, a leader in Corporate Performance Management (CPM)
solutions for the mid-sized to large enterprise, is expecting over 1,200
attendees at its annual Splash User Conference and Partner Summit in New
Orleans from May 14th to 17th.
Splash brings together finance experts, OneStream staff, customers and
partners from around the globe to learn about new innovations, share
best practices, review customer successes and gain hands-on training
through more than 70 sessions over four days. Conference attendance is
expected to increase over 50% from 2018 based on the growth in
OneStream’s customer base and partner network.
Event highlights include:
-
Keynotes from legendary football coach & ESPN analyst, Lou Holtz;
OneStream CEO Tom Shea and OneStream Chief Revenue Officer Craig Colby
-
Popular ‘Ask Me Anything’ Sessions
-
Expo Hall featuring the OneStream booth and Partner Expo
-
Drop-in demos in our new ‘classroom’ on the expo floor
Breakout sessions will cover topics such as: customer and partner
successes; planning, budgeting & forecasting; financial close and
reporting; financial modeling; OneStream foundation & infrastructure;
reporting & analysis; workflow, data integration & quality; XF
MarketPlace solutions and OneStream’s strategy & roadmap.
“We have great momentum heading into Splash New Orleans following the
completion of the KKR investment and release of our OneStream XF 5.0
SmartCPM™ platform,” said Tom Shea, CEO of OneStream Software. “I’m
always impressed by the thought leadership and close collaboration that
occurs when we bring the OneStream team together with our customers and
partners at Splash conferences. Plus, we’ll be in the Big Easy so we
plan to have some fun too.”
The Splash conference is sponsored by OneStream implementation and
technology partners:
-
Diamond-level sponsors include CompIntelligence and Finit Solutions
-
Platinum-level sponsors include Archetype Consulting, Holland Parker,
MindStream Analytics and US-Analytics
-
Gold-level sponsors include Agium, Alithya, B-eye Solutions, GBI
Consulting, Perficient Inc. and Spaulding Ridge
-
Silver-level sponsors include ARC EPM Consulting, Ascend, CFO
Solutions, Fidato Partners, GID Solutions, The Hackett Group,
MorganFranklin Consulting, Riveron, Satriun Group and Velocity
Technology Solutions
“Everything we do is about delivering 100% customer success. It’s our
company mission and our philosophy with partners, which is reflected in
the growing number of people joining us at Splash. I’m inspired by the
customer enthusiasm with even more inspiring stories and best practices
each year,” said Craig Colby, CRO at OneStream Software.
Laissez Les Bons Temps Rouler
#SplashNOLA will include a number of additional social events scheduled
around the four day conference including the kick-off opening
reception at the Splash Expo Hall on May 14th at 4:30 pm, a New
Orleans ghost tour, an opportunity to stretch your legs with the Thursday
morning run club and a Mardi
Gras Masquerade Splash Night Out.
OneStream is endeavoring to leave New Orleans a little better by
supporting a local charity during the conference. This year’s selected
charity is the New
Orleans Mission, which is a nonprofit designed to provide rescue,
recovery and re-engagement to the broken and hurting individuals in the
community.
To register for the OneStream Software Splash User Conference and
Partner Summit, go to: http://splash.onestreamsoftware.com
About the OneStream Splash User Conference and Partner Summit
The OneStream Splash User Conference and Partner Summit inspires,
educates and connects finance and industry experts from around the
globe. The Splash Partner Summit courses are an opportunity for
OneStream partners to learn more about working with our platform and
developing successful procedures for implementations, go-to-market
strategies and more.
About OneStream Software
OneStream Software provides a modern Corporate Performance Management
solution that unifies and simplifies financial consolidation, planning,
reporting, analytics and financial data quality for sophisticated
organizations. Deployed in the cloud or on-premise, OneStream XF is one
of the first and only solutions that delivers corporate standards and
controls, with the flexibility for business units to report and plan at
additional levels of detail without impacting corporate standards – all
through a single application.
The OneStream XF MarketPlace features downloadable solutions that allow
customers to easily extend the value of their CPM platform to quickly
meet the changing needs of finance and operations. OneStream was named
to the 2018 Deloitte Fast 500 ranking in North America.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190417005258/en/