OneStream Software : Strengthens Executive Team with Experienced Microsoft and Startup CFO

Bill Koefoed Joins OneStream Software to Support Rapid Growth and Expansion

OneStream Software, the leader in Corporate Performance Management (CPM) solutions for mid-sized to large enterprises, has appointed Bill Koefoed its new Chief Financial Officer as it expands the management team to support the company’s rapid growth. OneStream was ranked on Deloitte’s 2019 Technology Fast 500™ list and has been on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies for four years running. The company received a significant investment from KKR earlier this year.

Bill Koefoed, CFO for OneStream Software (Photo: Business Wire)

With more than 25 years of industry experience, including senior leadership roles at Microsoft, BCG, Blue Nile and Puppet, Koefoed joins as OneStream Software continues to scale and grow. Driven by the mission that every customer is a success and reference, OneStream Software provides a revolutionary CPM solution that unifies and simplifies financial consolidation, planning, reporting, analytics, and financial data quality for sophisticated organizations.

“Bill Koefoed has deep expertise in finance in the technology industry. He brings many years of experience with Microsoft as well as helping emerging companies grow and scale. He further builds out our management bench strength and heads up an already strong finance team as we expand to support further growth. We are thrilled to have him join OneStream,” said Tom Shea, CEO of OneStream Software.

Before joining OneStream, Koefoed was the CFO for online retailer Blue Nile and prior to that a partner and the CFO for BCG Digital Ventures – part of The Boston Consulting Group. At BCG, he helped build, launch, and grow category-changing businesses for some of the world’s most influential companies. He was named ‘CFO of the Year’ by the Portland Business Journal while serving as CFO for IT automation firm Puppet Inc. He was the CFO of Microsoft’s Skype Division and before that, the general manager for investor relations at Microsoft. He is currently a board member and the audit committee chair for Bank OZK.

“The digital transformation of finance is fueling continued and sustainable growth for OneStream Software. By helping some of the world’s largest enterprises reduce reliance on spreadsheets and legacy antiquated CPM applications, OneStream is helping finance teams reduce TCO, streamline processes and shift more time to analysis and supporting faster, better business decisions,” said Koefoed. “As a CFO myself, I’m honored to join OneStream and have the opportunity to help fellow CFOs worldwide modernize finance and digitally transform their operations.”

OneStream is a Leader in Gartner’s 2019 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Close Solutions1 and was recognized earlier this year as an April 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solutions.

1 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Close Solutions, Robert Anderson, John Van Decker and Greg Leiter, 21 October 2019

About OneStream Software

OneStream Software provides a market-leading CPM solution that unifies and simplifies financial consolidation, planning, reporting, analytics and financial data quality for sophisticated organizations. Deployed via the cloud or on-premise, OneStream’s unified platform enables organizations to modernize Finance, replace multiple legacy applications and reduce the total cost of ownership of financial systems. OneStream unleashes Finance teams to spend less time on data integration and system maintenance – and more time focusing on driving business performance.

The OneStream XF MarketPlace features downloadable solutions that allow customers to easily extend the value of their CPM platform to quickly meet the changing needs of finance and operations. OneStream was named to the 2019 Inc. 5000 as one of the top 700 fastest-growing companies in North America. Learn more at www.onestreamsoftware.com

