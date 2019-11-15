Log in
News : Companies

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

OneTrust : Announces CCPA Same Day Fast Track Implementation Program

11/15/2019

ATLANTA, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust today announced the CCPA Same Day Fast Track Implementation Program, providing organizations same day resources to get started with CCPA consumer rights compliance efforts and implementation by Jan. 1. With less than two months until the CCPA's Jan. 1, 2020 effective date, it's critical privacy professionals build programs and processes to meet the law's requirements. OneTrust's CCPA Same Day Fast Track Implementation Program provides organizations with an easy and seamless way to implement CCPA compliance program efforts before the Jan. 1 deadline.

OneTrust is the #1 most widely used privacy, security and third-party risk technology platform trusted by more than 3,000 companies to comply with the CCPA, GDPR, ISO27001 and hundreds of the world’s privacy and security laws. (PRNewsfoto/OneTrust)

Get started today with the OneTrust CCPA Same Day Fast Track Implementation Program.

With OneTrust's Same Day Fast Track Implementation Program, organizations can accelerate their time to CCPA compliance with a defined set of tools and resources to get up and running before the Jan. 1, 2020 CCPA deadline. With OneTrust's CCPA Same Day Fast Track Implementation Program organizations can:

  • Receive same-day cloud environment setup for new OneTrust customers
  • Get pre-configured CCPA-specific workflows and templates built into the tool
  • Have access to a full CCPA setup guide, product training and Q&A forums
  • Take OneTrust's consumer rights online certification and training
  • Attend daily live implementation webinars and Q&A with OneTrust CCPA experts

"With the CCPA's Jan. 1 date quickly approaching, it's our priority to make sure our customers are prepared and have ample resources and an actionable plan to meet the law's requirements," said Kabir Barday, OneTrust CEO and Fellow of Information Privacy (FIP). "With OneTrust's CCPA Same Day Fast Track Implementation Program, organizations not only can start implementation the same day, but will receive access to vital resources to be successful building their CCPA compliance programs."

Get started today with the OneTrust CCPA Same Day Fast Track Implementation Program. For additional information, or to request a live OneTrust Privacy Management Software demo, visit OneTrust.com or email Info@OneTrust.com. 

About OneTrust
OneTrust is the #1 most widely used privacy, security and third-party risk technology platform trusted by more than 4,000 companies to comply with the CCPA, GDPR, ISO27001 and hundreds of the world's privacy and security laws. OneTrust's primary offerings include OneTrust Privacy Management Software, OneTrust PreferenceChoice™ consent and preference management software, OneTrust Vendorpedia™ third-party risk management software and vendor risk exchange and OneTrust GRC integrated risk management software. To learn more, visit OneTrust.com or connect on LinkedInTwitter and Facebook.

Press Contact
Madison Jarvis
+1 678-549-8084
media@onetrust.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/onetrust-announces-ccpa-same-day-fast-track-implementation-program-300959119.html

SOURCE OneTrust


© PRNewswire 2019
