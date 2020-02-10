OneTrust : Announces Record Enterprise CCPA Customer Growth

ATLANTA, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today OneTrust announced record-setting growth for enterprise customers deploying California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) privacy programs. Featuring same-day implementation and integrated technology solutions specifically designed to address CCPA challenges, OneTrust powers CCPA and privacy programs 5,000 customers, including nearly half of the Fortune 500.

Effective Jan. 1, 2020, the CCPA created challenges for enterprises tackling new data privacy rights for California residents. OneTrust worked with thousands of businesses to address CCPA compliance challenges and fast-track privacy programs to CCPA and global privacy law compliance. With OneTrust, companies can identify where personal data resides and how it is used, streamline consumer rights requests and manage overall CCPA compliance from a central platform.

OneTrust powers CCPA programs across the globe, powering customers with:

Consumer Rights & Opt-Out of Sale Solutions : Manage the full lifecycle of CCPA consumer rights and opt-out requests with OneTrust, including intake, identity validation, and automatically fulfilling requests with integrations into business apps that house customer data.

: Manage the full lifecycle of CCPA consumer rights and opt-out requests with OneTrust, including intake, identity validation, and automatically fulfilling requests with integrations into business apps that house customer data. Managed CCPA Toll-Free Number : For businesses that do not operate solely online, OneTrust's Toll Free solution adds a phone workflow into CCPA Consumer Rights to automate compliance with the toll-free requirement.

: For businesses that do not operate solely online, OneTrust's Toll Free solution adds a phone workflow into CCPA Consumer Rights to automate compliance with the toll-free requirement. Data Discovery & Deletion : Leverage robotic process automation to automate the discovery and deletion of data to fulfil data requests.

: Leverage robotic process automation to automate the discovery and deletion of data to fulfil data requests. Built-In Identity Verification: OneTrust supports built-in identify verification for the simplest to the most advanced identity verification use cases.

OneTrust supports built-in identify verification for the simplest to the most advanced identity verification use cases. California Geo-Targeted Cookie/Ad Tech Opt-Out: Provide opt-out of advertising related data collection on websites using geolocation based on the visitor's location.

No other platform in the market handles the scale, complexity and demand as OneTrust," said Kabir Barday, OneTrust CEO and Fellow of Information Privacy (FIP), "Together with our thousands of customers, we're automating and scaling the most advanced and complex CCPA consumer rights and privacy programs across the globe."

About OneTrust

OneTrust is the #1 most widely used privacy, security and trust technology platform used by more than 5,000 companies to comply with the CCPA, GDPR, ISO27001 and hundreds of the world's privacy and security laws. OneTrust's primary offerings include OneTrust Privacy Management Software, OneTrust PreferenceChoice™ consent and preference management software, OneTrust Vendorpedia™ third-party risk management software and vendor risk exchange and OneTrust GRC integrated risk management software. To learn more, visit OneTrust.com or connect on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

