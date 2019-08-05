Log in
OneTrust : Launches Free CCPA Online Summit for Privacy Program Compliance

08/05/2019 | 12:01pm EDT

ATLANTA, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust today launched Build a CCPA Privacy Program with OneTrust, a free, half-day online summit to help companies prepare their privacy programs for the CCPA, address common CCPA challenges and leverage the CCPA as a stepping stone to build a comprehensive privacy program.

OneTrust is the #1 most widely used privacy, security and third-party risk technology platform trusted by more than 3,000 companies to comply with the CCPA, GDPR, ISO27001 and hundreds of the world’s privacy and security laws. (PRNewsfoto/OneTrust)

Register now: Build a CCPA Privacy Program with OneTrust, Thursday, Sept. 5 at 9:30am PDT and 09:30 BST and join the discussion on LinkedIn.

The California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) introduces new rights for California residents, requiring organizations that fall within the scope of the CCPA to make structural changes to their privacy programs. The two of the biggest CCPA preparedness obstacles organizations face are a lack of time and bandwidth, followed by the complexity of the law and uncertainty as to what the final requirements will be. With new and emerging global regulations, increasing data misuse, and the reputational damage associated with a privacy breach, many organizations are also leveraging the CCPA to kickstart a comprehensive privacy program. 

The Build a CCPA Privacy Program with OneTrust half-day online summit will address key CCPA compliance areas and how to overcome common CCPA challenges. A panel of CCPA experts will outline specific sections within the law expected to make the most impact on business and discuss how a holistic approach to CCPA compliance can set the right trajectory for supporting a global privacy program.

The agenda includes:

  • Keynote Presentation with OneTrust executive leadership
  • CCPA: What You Need to Know & Tools to Prepare
  • Adapting for CCPA Consumer Rights Management and "Do Not Sell"
  • Streamline Your Privacy Management Program to Adhere to Unique CCPA Requirements
  • Live Q&A session

"The CCPA is quickly approaching, and our goal is to create an open, ongoing forum to help privacy, security and third-party risk professionals focus their compliance efforts," said Kabir Barday, OneTrust CEO and Fellow of Information Privacy (FIP). "Our CCPA online summit will breakdown the important elements of the new law and give specific ways to build CCPA-ready privacy and marketing programs that can expand to support global privacy efforts. This event will provide the tools and resources companies and professionals working on CCPA compliance need to be successful."

Register today for the free Build a CCPA Privacy Program with OneTrust online summit. For additional information, or to request a live OneTrust Privacy Management Software demo, visit OneTrust.com or email Info@OneTrust.com.

Resources

  • Register for the Build a CCPA Privacy Program with OneTrust online summit
  • Sign up for another CCPA-focused webinar during OneTrust's CCPA Master Class series
  • Join the discussion on LinkedIn's forum: CCPA: California Consumer Privacy Act Compliance Forum
  • Learn more about OneTrust solutions for the CCPA
  • Download the whitepaper: How OneTrust Helps: California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA)

About OneTrust

OneTrust is the most widely used privacy, security and third-party risk technology platform trusted by more than 3,000 companies to comply with the CCPA, GDPR, ISO27001 and hundreds of the world's privacy and security laws. OneTrust's three primary software offerings include OneTrust Privacy Management, OneTrust PreferenceChoice™ consent and preference management and OneTrust Vendorpedia™ third-party risk management software and vendor exchange. To learn more, visit OneTrust.com or connect on LinkedInTwitter and Facebook.

Media Contact: 
Gabrielle Ferree
Public Relations
+1 770-294-4668
media@onetrust.com 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/onetrust-launches-free-ccpa-online-summit-for-privacy-program-compliance-300895805.html

SOURCE OneTrust


© PRNewswire 2019
