OneTrust : Leads 2020 Privacy Management Software Evaluation with Highest Score in All Three High Level Categories

ATLANTA, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today OneTrust announced it is a leader in the Forrester Wave™: Privacy Management Software, Q1 2020. In the report, Forrester evaluated the 15 most significant vendors in the market and positioned OneTrust as a leader with the highest scores in all three high level categories evaluated: strategy, current offering and market presence.

According to Forrester, the "blend of privacy expertise, an unparalleled knowledge base, thought leadership, and a hyper-agile privacy engineering team powers the offering from OneTrust." The report states that OneTrust's solution is comprehensive and enables firms to operationalize their privacy program regardless of geography, company size or privacy program maturity level.

Forrester named OneTrust a leader based on analysis of three high level categories: strategy, current offering and market presence. OneTrust earned the highest scores in each of these categories among all 15 vendors evaluated. OneTrust also received the highest score available in 21 of 26 criteria, including breadth of the software, core requirements, product strategy, market approach, innovation roadmap and installed base.

OneTrust was also named a leader in The Forrester New Wave™: GDPR and Privacy Management Software, Q4 2018.

In under four years, OneTrust has quickly grown into the largest and most widely use privacy, security and trust company. OneTrust's technology is designed to scale and grow with a customer's privacy, security, third-party risk, GRC, marketing compliance and ethics programs. With 5,000 customers, including nearly half of the Fortune 500, and 1,500 employees across 10 global offices, OneTrust is uniquely positioned to innovate and deliver on our customer's needs in today's shifting global regulatory environment.

"The OneTrust team has dedicated the past four years to building the complete platform to solve privacy management challenges," said Kabir Barday, OneTrust CEO and Fellow of Information Privacy (FIP). "This report from Forrester shows our customers they've invested in the top solution. It's a honor to be a leader, and even more so to earn the top score in all three high level categories. We are well-resourced to serve our customers in all markets and will continue to be the long-term partner to manage privacy, security and trust programs throughout the business."

To learn more, download the Forrester Wave™: Privacy Management Software, Q1 2020.

About OneTrust

OneTrust is the #1 most widely used technology platform to manage privacy, security, third-party risk and trust used by more than 5,000 companies to comply with the CCPA, GDPR, ISO27001 and hundreds of the world's privacy and security laws. OneTrust's primary offerings include:

OneTrust Privacy Management Software

OneTrust PreferenceChoice™ Consent and Preference Management Software

OneTrust Vendorpedia™ Third-Party Risk Management Software and Cyber Risk Exchange

OneTrust GRC Integrated Risk Management Software

OneTrust Ethics Compliance and Ethics Software

To learn more, visit OneTrust.com or connect on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

