OneWorld Instech : Launches OWIT Services Division

OneWorld
Instech, a global insurance technology provider offering solutions
built on a modern architecture that leverages microservices, today
announced the launch of its OWIT Services Division. The OWIT team is
tasked with supporting OneWorld customers, and with the development of
the company’s suite of microservices and all complementary components
for the OneWorld platform, including APIs and connectors.
A full-service organization, the team is also available for ad hoc
software development projects to provide highly-qualified professional
services to help any insurance entity, whether insurer, MGA, or TPA,
with their specific IT needs. With access to the OWIT Services Division
team of talented IT professionals, insurance organizations have the
opportunity to meet and exceed IT objectives, often in a shorter
timeframe and at a lower cost than in-house development.
With the core team already in place, the division is growing to meet the
increasing demand, with a target of 25 team members by fall and
continued deepening and broadening of the talent bench into the new year
and beyond.
Team members offer proven expertise in their respective fields,
including software development, quality assurance, and user interface
design.
“Our OWIT Services Division is able to provide insurance organizations
with a team dedicated to maximizing the value they derive from their
investment with us, from tailored niche microservices, to ad hoc IT
projects, and full deployment of our platform, ensuring clients stay at
the forefront of innovation,” commented Julian James, President, EMEA
and Asia Pac with OneWorld Instech.
The OWIT Services Division is located in Hyderabad, India and is being
directed by Shyamkumar Ramachandran, who commented, saying, “We have a
tremendous team representing a broad set of talent and backgrounds, and
just as importantly a group of individuals who understand the value of
working to achieve a common goal.”
About OneWorld Instech
OneWorld Instech is a global insurance technology provider offering
solutions built on a modern architecture designed to simplify innovation
and future-proof insurance processing. The OneWorld portfolio is
comprised of microservices offering a range of capability options
including Bordereaux management, Specialty Lines rating services such as
Cyber and A&H and complete policy processing. The company's offerings
can be deployed standalone or integrated with a carrier's or MGA's
existing environment. OneWorld's architecture is also designed to
support emerging technologies and functionality such as block chain and
smart contracts. For additional information call 833.41WORLD (96753) or
visit www.oneworldinstech.com.
