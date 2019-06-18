Onevinn Recognized as Finalist for 2019 Microsoft Security and Compliance Partner of the Year Award

Haven Cyber Technologies is pleased to announce that its operating
company, Onevinn, has been named a finalist in the 2019 Microsoft
Security and Compliance Partner of the Year Award. The company was
honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating
excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based
on Microsoft technology.
Olivier Weddrien, Executive Chairman of Haven Cyber Technologies, said,
“It is an honor to have Onevinn named as a finalist. We pride ourselves
in offering the best cloud security services and solutions to our
clients, and it is very rewarding to see this recognized by Microsoft.”
Awards were presented in several categories, with winners chosen from a
set of more than 2,900 entrants from 115 countries worldwide. Onevinn
was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in
security and compliance.
“It’s an honor to recognize finalists and winners of the Microsoft 2019
Partner of the Year Awards,” said Gavriella Schuster, Corporate Vice
President, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft Corp. “These companies are
successfully leading their industries, building intelligent solutions,
addressing complex business challenges and making more possible for
customers around the world. I’m honored to congratulate each winner and
finalist.”
The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners
that have developed and delivered exceptional Microsoft-based solutions
during the past year.
Haven Cyber Technologies is one of the fastest growing Managed Security
Service Providers (MSSP) in Europe. It is backed by the specialist
venture capital firm C5 Capital and currently has two operating
companies, ITC Secure and Onevinn. Onevinn is the leading Swedish
provider of Microsoft cloud security services and solutions.
ENDS
About Haven Cyber Technologies
Haven Cyber Technologies is a pan-European industrial holding which is
focused on creating a European champion in Managed Security Solution
Providers (MSSP) for enterprise customers. Haven brings together a
network of organisations onto its platform, enabling it to offer a
bespoke product suite to each client. Companies within Haven maintain
their own brands and management and benefit from innovation across the
platform, which focuses on cloud computing, machine learning and
automation and also provides companies with world-class talent and
mentorship.
Haven was launched in October 2018 by specialist venture capital firm C5
Capital and is headquartered in Luxemburg.
http://www.havencyber.com/
About C5 Capital
C5 Capital Limited (C5) is a specialist venture capital firm, focused on
Innovative Technologies in Cyber Security, Artificial Intelligence and
Cloud Computing. Headquartered in London, C5 also has offices in
Washington, Munich, Luxembourg and Bahrain.
www.c5capital.com
About Onevinn
Onevinn is a Swedish Microsoft cloud services and solutions market
leader that enables intelligent security solutions for the cloud and
mobile connected world.
https://www.onevinn.se/
