Onevinn Recognized as Finalist for 2019 Microsoft Security and Compliance Partner of the Year Award

06/18/2019 | 03:05am EDT

Haven Cyber Technologies is pleased to announce that its operating company, Onevinn, has been named a finalist in the 2019 Microsoft Security and Compliance Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

Olivier Weddrien, Executive Chairman of Haven Cyber Technologies, said, “It is an honor to have Onevinn named as a finalist. We pride ourselves in offering the best cloud security services and solutions to our clients, and it is very rewarding to see this recognized by Microsoft.”

Awards were presented in several categories, with winners chosen from a set of more than 2,900 entrants from 115 countries worldwide. Onevinn was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in security and compliance.

“It’s an honor to recognize finalists and winners of the Microsoft 2019 Partner of the Year Awards,” said Gavriella Schuster, Corporate Vice President, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft Corp. “These companies are successfully leading their industries, building intelligent solutions, addressing complex business challenges and making more possible for customers around the world. I’m honored to congratulate each winner and finalist.”

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered exceptional Microsoft-based solutions during the past year.

Haven Cyber Technologies is one of the fastest growing Managed Security Service Providers (MSSP) in Europe. It is backed by the specialist venture capital firm C5 Capital and currently has two operating companies, ITC Secure and Onevinn. Onevinn is the leading Swedish provider of Microsoft cloud security services and solutions.

ENDS

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

About Haven Cyber Technologies

Haven Cyber Technologies is a pan-European industrial holding which is focused on creating a European champion in Managed Security Solution Providers (MSSP) for enterprise customers. Haven brings together a network of organisations onto its platform, enabling it to offer a bespoke product suite to each client. Companies within Haven maintain their own brands and management and benefit from innovation across the platform, which focuses on cloud computing, machine learning and automation and also provides companies with world-class talent and mentorship.

Haven was launched in October 2018 by specialist venture capital firm C5 Capital and is headquartered in Luxemburg.

http://www.havencyber.com/

About C5 Capital

C5 Capital Limited (C5) is a specialist venture capital firm, focused on Innovative Technologies in Cyber Security, Artificial Intelligence and Cloud Computing. Headquartered in London, C5 also has offices in Washington, Munich, Luxembourg and Bahrain.

www.c5capital.com

About Onevinn

Onevinn is a Swedish Microsoft cloud services and solutions market leader that enables intelligent security solutions for the cloud and mobile connected world.

https://www.onevinn.se/


© Business Wire 2019
