Onewheel :'s Black Friday Deals Are Epic This Year

11/28/2019 | 07:40pm EST

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Motion, maker of the popular Onewheel electric boards, today announced its lowest pricing ever on Onewheel products and accessories during its Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale ending December 2nd. This is the company's only discount of the year.

The limited-time sale pricing includes up to $375 in savings on Onewheel+ XR and up to $150 in savings on Onewheel Pint. Sale quantities are limited on both boards.

Since its launch earlier this year, Onewheel Pint has been in high demand and featured as a top pick in numerous 2019 Gift Guides, including Wired, The Wall Street Journal, and HiConsumption. "$950 on Pint is already Black Friday pricing," says Future Motion founder and CEO Kyle Doerksen. "Discounting a product that's been nearly sold-out since its release was certainly ambitious." Shoppers will also be able to take advantage of exclusive Black Friday Financing at monthly payments as low as $54/month. "But we wanted to share the stoke this holiday season and this one-time deal lets people who have always dreamed of getting a Onewheel get it at an unbeatable price."

Onewheel+ XR, known for its unparalleled riding experience, industry-leading range, and all-terrain capabilities, is available for $175 off during the Black Friday Sale and up to $375 off with stackable bundle savings. "XR is and will continue to represent the pinnacle of pure-joy, all-terrain carving machines," says Doerksen. "This is the ultimate board at the ultimate price."

Future Motion also just launched a new Customizer tool, giving shoppers the ability to create and personalize their ultimate board, bundle accessories, and save at www.onewheel.com/customize. This allows shoppers to build their ultimate board by outfitting it with a host of accessory options and color choices. Fenders, Bumpers, Rail Guards, and Handles come in a variety of different colors that can be curated to create unique looks and bundled for deeper savings. All accessories are 15% during the sale, and select 'Daily Door Crasher' accessories are 30% off for one day only. Shipping is free to U.S. customers (lower 48). 

Future Motion products are available at www.onewheel.com, and at select dealers, across the U.S. The Onewheel Black Friday Sale ends December 2nd or while supplies last.

Contact:
Mark Riedy
mark@truecommunications.com

 

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/onewheels-black-friday-deals-are-epic-this-year-300966707.html

SOURCE Onewheel


© PRNewswire 2019
Latest news "Companies"
