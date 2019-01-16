Ongoing Restructuring of ASIT biotech Organization to Maximize the Success of gp-ASIT+™ in Grass Pollen Rhinitis

Regulatory News:
ASIT biotech (BSE: ASIT) (Paris:ASIT) (ASIT - BE0974289218),
a Belgian biopharmaceutical company specialized in the research and
development of innovative allergy immunotherapy products, discloses the
discussed points and the adopted decisions at the Board Meeting of
January 14, 2019.
In line with the Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting of December 17,
2019, where shareholders expressed their willingness to focus the
company’s strategy on the success of the gp-ASIT+™ Phase III study, the
Board of Directors has reviewed and approved strategic directions
presented by its newly appointed CEO, Michel Baijot:
-
Concerning the company’s core asset, gp-ASIT+™, a complete review of
both the clinical plan and the commercial supply have been operated
with a concentration of financial and human resources on the final
development phases of gp-ASIT+™ for accessing the European market. The
clinical development team is adequately organized with the relevant
supports and processes to conduct this pivotal study. Progress of the
gp-ASIT+™ Phase III which has been initiated this month as planned,
with first patient first visit being realized on January 2, 2019, will
be reported at every meeting of the Board of Directors.
-
It has been decided to hire and internalize experienced regulatory
competences so as to prepare and follow the filing with the PEI
(Germany) in 2020 and to establish the road for application to the EMA
(European Medicines Agency) for the European approval and the
FDA (Food & Drug Administration) in the US.
-
Concerning the development of other respiratory allergy related
compounds such as house-dust mite or Japanese cedar or birch, the
company intends to use its ASIT+™ technology proprietary platform with
a partner in order to share expertise, diversify risks and secure
funding.
-
The preclinical development in house-dust mite allergy with hdm-ASIT+™
product candidate is ongoing, but no decision on clinical development
is required in the short term.
-
Decision has been taken to partner the clinical development in peanut
allergy (pnt-ASIT+™) while completing the initiated preclinical
development.
-
Ongoing assessment related to the establishment of a respiratory
pipeline, in order to attract partners offering a complementary
profile from a pipeline angle, i.e. respiratory vs. food products, and
from a market presence angle, i.e. European vs. US locations.
-
Partnerships for co-development agreements and/or out licensing
agreements will be built.
Louis Champion, President of the Board, is initiating discussions with
former CEO, Thierry Legon, in order to redefine his potential
contribution to ASIT biotech and terminate in fairness his position as
manager.
The financial consequences of this termination shall be discussed in the
coming weeks with Thierry Legon, with the objective that this
termination has a limited financial impact for the company. These
discussions should be closed before the next board meeting to be held
before end of February.
The Board of Directors appointed Yves Désiront as interim CFO, while the
company is looking for a new profile to replace Everard van der Straten,
who supervised the financial organization of the company and its
financing since its IPO in 2016. Everard van der Straten remains a Board
member.
Louis Champion, Chairman of the Board of Directors of ASIT biotech,
says: “I am pleased to have chaired my second Board meeting in its
new composition, exchanging in trust and transparency, fully animated by
the willingness to make ASIT biotech a successful company. It is my
pleasure to welcome Philippe Degeer, who will represent the Meusinvest
group and contribute with his large experience as Board member of
innovative ventures. I would like to thank Yves Désiront for taking the
position of ad-interim CFO. Besides his acknowledged competencies, Yves
has a thorough view of the financing of the company and the trust of its
shareholders. Yves is going to quit the audit committee while Harry
Welten will take over the presidency of this committee, Harry having all
the credentials. I am also amazed by the ability of Michel Baijot to
have taken over as CEO so quickly and I am impressed by the competencies
and involvement of the ASIT biotech team. Under Michel Baijot’s seasoned
management, the Board is confident that the team is on its way to great
achievements, the very first being the currently ongoing pivotal trial
in grass pollen allergy. A lot has been achieved in an extremely short
time, and a more detailed newsflow has to be examined at the next Board
meeting, in February 2019, which will be then disclosed to the public.”
Yves Désiront, President of the audit committee of ASIT biotech,
says: “The audit committee reviewed this morning the current budget
for the year 2019. The sources of savings and financing are identified
in order to allow the company to finalize the current gp-ASIT+™ phase
III. A new budget integrating the latest Board decisions will be
established over the coming four weeks and submitted to the Board for
approval.”
Michel Baijot, CEO of ASIT biotech, concludes: “Conducting a
pivotal Phase III clinical trial is a very distinctive achievement,
which opens to market access and high value partnerships for further
developments. At ASIT biotech, we benefit from a unique position with
our ongoing gp-ASIT+™ Phase III. I see it as a great opportunity to
build greater value. We must therefore do everything to build for
success with the resources we have. Focusing on the gp-ASIT+™ asset is
my first contribution to the company’s future. In addition to this first
compound, we intend to develop a respiratory allergy pipeline, but only
through solid partnerships. With the extraordinary people I have met
within our company, I am confident we have started to write a new story
for ASIT biotech with the aim of meeting the expectations of patients
suffering from allergies.”
***
About ASIT biotech
ASIT biotech is a Belgian clinical stage biopharmaceutical company
focused on the development and future commercialization of a range of
breakthrough immunotherapy products for the treatment of allergies.
Thanks to its innovative ASIT+™ technology platform, ASIT biotech is
currently the only developer of allergy immunotherapy (AIT) product
candidates consisting of a unique mixture of highly purified natural
allergen fragments in an optimal size selection. This innovation results
in a short treatment, expected to improve patient compliance and
real-life effectiveness. ASIT biotech’s product pipeline contains three
novel ASIT+™ product candidates targeting respiratory allergies with the
highest prevalence (i.e. grass pollen: gp-ASIT+™ and house dust mite:
hdm-ASIT+™), and food allergies (peanut allergy: pnt-ASIT+™) that could
significantly expand the current immunotherapy market. The Company
believes that its innovative ASIT+™ platform is flexible and would be
applicable across a range of allergies.
ASIT biotech has a headcount of 26 staff members, at its headquarters in
Brussels and a laboratory in Liège, Belgium.
Further information can be found at www.asitbiotech.com
