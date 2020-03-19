Log in
Online Assessment Platform Cuts Prices to Aid Business Continuity

03/19/2020 | 05:01am EDT

Questionmark cuts prices to help recruitment, training and development functions of businesses and organizations

Questionmark, the enterprise-grade assessment provider, is offering discounts on its assessment platform and associated services until the end of June 2020 to help minimize the disruption caused by introducing home-working policies.

Many organizations will have to adapt fast to new ways of working to maintain their core commercial offers. This will put additional pressure on other key operational areas. These include maintaining compliance standards, employee development, learning and training as well as decisions on promotions, hiring and onboarding new employees.

The offer will help organizations to continue helping their people to develop and demonstrate their abilities, by remotely delivering assessments which are valid, reliable, fair and defensible.

The offer is particularly tailored for organizations which currently deliver assessments using pen and paper, and for those who have previously delivered them online, but not remotely.

Questionmark has published a white paper, “Assessments and Covid-19: how remote online exams can support exam and business continuity.” This spells out how to transform employee assessments into digital format and how to set them up at a distance, while ensuring their integrity for all participants.

John Kleeman, founder of Questionmark, said “many firms are becoming better and better at helping their people work from home. But it is not always so straightforward to be sure that they are able to keep up to date with and develop their expertise. That is where we can help organizations ensure they have the right assessments in place.

“Our white paper, ‘Assessments and Covid-19,’ helps set out the key areas that educators should consider in setting up remote assessments”.

The offer if for new customers and will enable organizations to maintain the integrity and security of remote assessments and can be applied in bundles to suit their needs.

  • Assessing staff pre-hire – many organizations are moving toward online job interviews. With the Questionmark Platform, assessments of candidates can be conducted online to ensure that future employees have the skills, knowledge and aptitude for the job.
  • Assess a variety of skills across business functions – because the platform is easy to use, creating a high number of assessments is straight forward. The variety of assessment formats offered mean that a wider range of skills and knowledge base can be tested.
  • Quickly spot trends and patterns – tests can be automatically marked and results instantly compiled. This makes is easy to quickly see where strengths and weaknesses lie across the organization.
  • Secure testing for high-stakes assessments – while most organizations are happy to trust employees to play by the rules, it might be necessary to demonstrate to external stakeholders or regulators that the assessment was secure. If that’s the case, test takers can be recorded so that the footage can later be reviewed if anomalies are flagged, using our Record & Review service, and AI technology can detect cheating, using Forensic Analysis.
  • Creating world-class assessment content – our professional service experts are available to ensure the content is high quality and appropriate for the assessment, and to help set the platform up. They can also support the migration of data, to help move beyond pen and paper tests.

Organizations who wish to take advantage of the offer, which is for new customers and runs until the end of June, should contact Questionmark to discuss pricing and how to tailor the offer to their needs: sales@questionmark.com

Feedback from existing Questionmark customers demonstrates that the platform is straightforward and easy to use.

Questionmark has 30 years’ experience in helping organizations and academic institutions delivering secure online assessments. Last year Questionmark delivered 19.5 million assessments around the world.

Questionmark will provide training to support to new customers and help with the transition to help organizations get up and running. The company also offers ongoing customer support, which includes outsourcing the management of the service.

Questionmark makes it possible to deliver assessments to an unlimited amount of people anywhere in the world. Its services enable schools, universities and workplaces to deliver exam conditions without bringing people together in one place.

For more information on Questionmark platform and discounted services, visit: www.questionmark.com.

About the offer

Questionmark has set up a variety of popular bundles to help organizations with the transition to remote online assessments which can be easily and reliably delivered to people working from home. The offer will run until the end of June 2020.

About Questionmark

Questionmark provides a secure enterprise-grade assessment platform and professional services to leading organizations around the world, delivered with care and unequalled expertise. Its full-service online assessment tool and professional services help customers to improve their performance and meet their compliance requirements. Questionmark enables organizations to unlock their potential by delivering assessments which are valid, reliable, fair and defensible.

Questionmark offers secure powerful integration with other LMS, LRS and proctoring services making it easy to bring everything together in one place. Questionmark's cloud-based assessment management platform offers rapid deployment, scalability for high-volume test delivery, 24/7 support, and the peace-of-mind of secure, audited U.S. and European-based data centers.


© Business Wire 2020
