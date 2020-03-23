Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Online COVID-19 PR Service Launched for Organizations with Limited Communications Resources and Budgets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/23/2020 | 03:10pm EDT

www.CoronavirusPRhelp.com is fast, affordable, flexible

LOS ANGELES and COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A team of veteran public relations and communications professionals has introduced www.CoronavirusPRhelp.com, an online and live support service for organizations struggling to manage novel coronavirus-related communications.

CoronavirusPRhelp.com offers affordable, tiered services, including:

  • Developing COVID-19 communications plans and processes
  • Reviewing existing plans and updating communications materials
  • Preparing internal and external communications
  • Distributing press releases and posting messages to social media
  • Monitoring news media and social media

“The COVID-19 outbreak is presenting unprecedented communications challenges, even for organizations with internal PR/communications teams and outside agencies,” said Brad Ritter, president of Ritter Communications, LLC, the national public relations and crisis communications training firm that is spearheading the service. “Those without that support are easily overwhelmed by the crisis.”

Unlike traditional PR firms that typically require retainers or project budgets, CoronavirusPRhelp.com offers pre-priced, affordable packages with no long-term commitments.

“Over the last 20 years, we’ve helped clients prepare for and manage some of the worst threats they could possibly imagine,” Ritter said. “It’s really rewarding to see the positive impact good communication has, starting from the first stages of the crisis all the way through recovery and rebuilding.”

With webinars, teleconferences and video chats replacing in-person meetings and news media interviews, Ritter Communications has added online media and presentation training to its service portfolio.

“There’s a tremendous need right now for leaders and other spokespersons to tell their organizations’ stories, but many professionals lack the skills necessary to perform well on camera or during teleconferences,” Ritter said. “With so many people working from home, in-person training is impractical, so we’ve created an online alternative.”

The training programs combine presentations with exercises that are recorded and critiqued. They were created for professionals who participate in audio and videoconferences, podcasts and news media interviews.

With offices in Los Angeles and Columbus, Ohio, Ritter Communications provides public relations and crisis communications services and training to a wide variety of U.S. and global organizations. Clients range from Fortune 500 firms to trade associations and government agencies.

Contact:
Brad Ritter, Ritter Communications, LLC
BRitter@bradritter.com
866.284.2170 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:55pNETWORK 1 TECHNOLOGIES : SEC Filing (10-K/A) - Annual Report (Amendment)
PU
03:55pQATAR NAVIGATION : Milaha Holds its Ordinary General Assembly Meeting and Approves the Financial Results for the year 2019
PU
03:54pGENPREX, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:52pBARFRESH FOOD GROUP INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:52pBIOSPECIFICS TECHNOLOGIES CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:51pFinancial Assistance Funds For Restaurant, Bar, and Shop Employees and Owners Now Available
BU
03:50pCARRARO GROUP : filing of the plan for the partial proportional demerger of Carraro International SE, with sole shareholder, into the parent company Carraro SpA.
PU
03:50pNJUA COVID-19 Preparedness Update
PU
03:50pEYECARROT INNOVATIONS : In Tribute to Dr. Selwyn Super
PU
03:50pUTAH MEDICAL PRODUCTS : UTMD Postpones its 2020 Annual Stockholders' Meeting for Three Months
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1LVMH says will not buy Tiffany shares on open market
2NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : NISSAN MOTOR : Readies Its Revival Plan
3ELECTROLUX AB : ELECTROLUX PROFESSIONAL AB : (publ) listed for trading at Nasdaq Stockholm
4ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell Acts To Reinforce Business Resilience And Financial Strength
5SWEDBANK AB : SWEDBANK : Law Firm Hired by Swedbank Confirms Anti-Money Laundering Shortcomings

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group