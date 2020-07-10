Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Online Education Market In India 2020-2024 | Increased Penetration of Internet and Smartphones to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/10/2020 | 11:01pm EDT

The online education market size in India is expected to grow by USD 14.33 billion during 2020-2024. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The impact can be expected to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters – with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200710005233/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Online Education Market in India 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Online Education Market in India 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

High Internet penetration has led to the creation of an extensive customer base for companies operating in the e-learning market. As the traditional education system in India is insufficient in providing services to all the segments of the education and skill development market, learners are looking for alternative education sources, leading to the growth of the online education market in India. The country offers significant opportunities for players offering products or services based on digital platforms. For example, Bangalore-based BYJU’S, an Ed-tech company, launched its mobile app in 2015. This app has been downloaded by more than 6 million users across India. Hence, with the combined incremental penetration of the Internet and smartphones in the Indian economy, the user base for e-learning is expected to increase, thereby driving market growth.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43422

As per Technavio, the government initiatives toward digitization in education will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Online Education Market In India: Government Initiatives toward Digitization in Education

Digital initiatives taken by the government of India is one of the factors fueling the growth of online education. Initiatives such as ePathshala, which hosts educational web resources for teachers, students, parents, researchers, and educators, have helped the rural population to get familiarized with online education. For higher education segments, the Indian government has come up with virtual labs and virtual classes to provide remote access to labs in various disciplines of science and engineering with participating institutes such as ITs, IIITs, and NITs. The virtual labs cater to students at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels as well as to research scholars. Such government initiatives have created a surge in demand for online education from users and institutions in rural and urban areas.

“Factors such as the emergence of cloud computing, and the growing popularity of big data and learning analytics will have a significant impact on the growth of the online education market value in India during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Online Education Market In India: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the online education market in India by product (content and services).

The content segment led the online education market share in India in 2019, followed by services respectively. During the forecast period, the content segment is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as the ease of accessibility of content, and the availability of customized content.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:01aTELSON MINING : Provides Bi-Weekly Update on Management Cease Trade Order
PU
07/10Kaixin Auto Holdings Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F
GL
07/10COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis - Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market (2020-2024) | The Reduced Cost Of RFID Tags to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
07/10AIRBUS : Lebanon-based Middle East Airlines (MEA) has received its first A321neo aircraft from Airbus' final assembly line in ...
PU
07/10Online Education Market In India 2020-2024 | Increased Penetration of Internet and Smartphones to Boost Market Growth | Technavio
BU
07/10SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : KSF REMINDS ELAN, R INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits
GL
07/10WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. - WWE
BU
07/10SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : KSF REMINDS ENPH, FSCT, PRA, WFC INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits
GL
07/10GRAND CANYON EDUCATION 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Grand Canyon Education, Inc. - LOPE
BU
07/10GILEAD SCIENCES : Australia's Victoria state records another day of high coronavirus infections
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET INC. : U.S. slaps French goods with 25% duties in digital tax row, but delays effective date
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : says it sent the TikTok ban email to employees in error
3U.S. sets record for new COVID cases third day in a row at nearly 69,000
4TELSON MINING CORPORATION : TELSON MINING : Provides Bi-Weekly Update on Management Cease Trade Order
5KAIXIN AUTO HOLDINGS : Kaixin Auto Holdings Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group