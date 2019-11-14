Online Education Market in India 2018-2022 | Emergence of Cloud Computing to Boost Growth | Technavio

The online education market in India is expected to post a CAGR of nearly 20% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

India has witnessed a significant rise in the adoption of the internet and smartphones over recent years. The high penetration of internet is allowing players in the e-learning market to expand their consumer base and improve their revenue. Moreover, the growing preference toward e-learning among the prospective learners in the country is providing significant growth opportunities for market players. Thus, the increased penetration of the internet and smartphones is one of the key factors driving the growth of the online education market in India.

As per Technavio, the emergence of cloud computing will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2018-2022.

Online Education Market in India: Emergence of Cloud Computing

Cloud computing enables organizations to save a significant amount of content, data, and information on a single platform. It also enables users and providers to access, process, procure, and manage information from anywhere at any time. Owing to such benefits, educational institutions are increasingly adopting cloud-based solutions such as ERP and LMS. The Indian government has also taken many initiatives such as the National Digital Library and the National Academic Repository to encourage the growth of e-learning institutes. The increasing adoption of cloud-based learning platforms is expected to further boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

“The increasing use of big data and learning analytics and the inclusion of gamification to drive engagement levels will further boost market growth during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Online Education Market in India: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the online education market in India by product (content and services) and end-users (higher education segment and K-12 segment).

The content segment led the market in 2017, followed by the services segment. During the forecast period, the content segment is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market.

