Online Education Market in India 2018-2022 | Emergence of Cloud Computing to Boost Growth | Technavio

11/14/2019 | 09:01pm EST

The online education market in India is expected to post a CAGR of nearly 20% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191114005576/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled online education market in India 2018-2022 (Graphic: Business Wire)

India has witnessed a significant rise in the adoption of the internet and smartphones over recent years. The high penetration of internet is allowing players in the e-learning market to expand their consumer base and improve their revenue. Moreover, the growing preference toward e-learning among the prospective learners in the country is providing significant growth opportunities for market players. Thus, the increased penetration of the internet and smartphones is one of the key factors driving the growth of the online education market in India.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR21121

As per Technavio, the emergence of cloud computing will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2018-2022.

Online Education Market in India: Emergence of Cloud Computing

Cloud computing enables organizations to save a significant amount of content, data, and information on a single platform. It also enables users and providers to access, process, procure, and manage information from anywhere at any time. Owing to such benefits, educational institutions are increasingly adopting cloud-based solutions such as ERP and LMS. The Indian government has also taken many initiatives such as the National Digital Library and the National Academic Repository to encourage the growth of e-learning institutes. The increasing adoption of cloud-based learning platforms is expected to further boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

“The increasing use of big data and learning analytics and the inclusion of gamification to drive engagement levels will further boost market growth during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platform

Online Education Market in India: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the online education market in India by product (content and services) and end-users (higher education segment and K-12 segment).

The content segment led the market in 2017, followed by the services segment. During the forecast period, the content segment is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer Landscape

Geographical Segmentation

  • Geographic comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2019
