Online Education Market in India 2018-2022 | USD 9.52 Billion Incremental Growth over the Next Five Years | Technavio

Technavio analysts forecast the online education market in India to grow at a CAGR of over 20% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled online education market in India 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The popularity of big data and learning analytics is one of the major trends being witnessed in the online education market in India 2018-2022. Big data analytics is gaining vital traction in the field of online education as a huge amount of data can be used to improve the overall design and structure of the online education system. The increasing popularity of data analytics helps online learning course providers to gauge the performance, failures, and successes of the learners to accentuate and highlight the advantages of online education effectively. Thus, such factors are expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the online education market in India is the increasing focus on skill development and employment:

Online Education Market in India: Increasing Focus on Skill Development and Employment

To achieve career growth and add value to their knowledge, working professionals, as well as many students, are focusing on skill development. This is mainly because digitized courses provide flexibility and convenience, unlike traditional classes, as learners can access the content from any location at any time. Therefore, the increased adoption of skill development through online certification is not only expected to fuel employment opportunities but also the online education industry in India.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for education services, “Currently the growing adoption of cloud-based learning is likely to boost the growth of the online education market in India as it will help resolve the issues of inadequate infrastructure and security. Moreover, many international and regional vendors are vying for their share of the market, and players are differentiating themselves to gain vital traction over their peers by offering the best online courses, thereby driving market growth.”

Online education market in India: Segmentation analysis

The online education market in India research report provides market segmentation by product (services and content), by end-user (K-12 and higher education). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The higher education segment held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for close to 77% share, followed by the K-12 segment. Although the K-12 segment held the smallest share of the market, it is expected to witness the maximum increase in its market share over the forecast period owing to several students opting for online education for test preparation.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

