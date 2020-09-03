Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Online Grocer Farmstead Expands, Doubling its Bay-Area Delivery Radius

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/03/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

BURLINGAME, Calif., Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmstead, the first online grocer to offer fresh, high-quality groceries, delivered for free, at better prices than local supermarkets, announced today that has expanded its delivery area, adding same-day delivery from Oakland east to Walnut Creek and southwards down to Pleasanton and Livermore, and extending San Jose coverage to South San Jose and Los Gatos. The expansion doubles the company’s delivery area. Farmstead formerly served greater San Francisco only. See Farmstead’s updated delivery map, including delivery to 19 new cities and towns and 32 new zip codes, here.

Farmstead’s recent move to a new, greatly expanded microhub space in Burlingame enabled the delivery expansion. The space is 6x bigger than Farmstead’s previous microhub in San Francisco, and enables the company to serve tens of thousands of Bay Area households per week.

Farmstead CEO and co-founder Pradeep Elankumaran said, “Farmstead’s mission is to make fresh, high-quality food accessible to everyone. We’ve had thousands of requests from potential customers in the broader Bay Area, both before and during the pandemic. Until now, neighborhoods east of the Diablo mountain range have lacked an online grocer that offers both local and national brands, at better prices than local supermarkets, with free delivery and a subscription option. We’re thrilled to bring Farmstead to over half a million more Bay Area households.”

Farmstead is known for its locally sourced fresh produce in particular - something other online grocers have struggled to provide at reasonable prices. Farmstead’s proprietary AI-based software tied to their smaller format warehouses helps determine optimal inventory levels, ensure efficient order picking/packing/delivery, and reduce food waste by 6x compared to grocery stores. These efficiencies enable Farmstead to deliver for free while keeping prices lower than local supermarkets, and making fresh, high-quality groceries accessible to all.

Cities and towns included in the expansion are: Alamo, Castro Valley, Concord, Crockett, Danville, Dublin, Hercules, Lafayette, Livermore, Martinez, Moraga, Orinda, Pinole, Pleasant Hill, Pleasanton, Richmond, Rodeo, San Ramon and Walnut Creek. Customers can create an account and place their first order at https://www.farmsteadapp.com.

About Farmstead
Farmstead is the first online grocer to offer fresh, high-quality groceries, delivered for free, at better prices than local supermarkets. Using AI technology, Farmstead has reinvented the grocery buying experience and rewired how food moves across the country, to significantly reduce food waste and fulfill its mission of making high quality, locally sourced food accessible to everyone. Visit https://www.farmsteadapp.com or follow @farmsteadapp.

Media contact:
Michelle Faulkner
617-510-6998
michelle@big-swing.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0edb3666-f0fc-42b6-8cff-c23ed69d41c6

Primary Logo

Online grocer responds to demand from East Bay and Valley with major delivery-area expansion

Farmstead has added 32 new cities to its delivery area, mostly east and south of San Francisco, doubling its geographic coverage.

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:55pAntioquia Gold Cisneros Operations Update
NE
01:51pEQUITABLE : EQ Bank's Andrew Moor to speak at the Scotiabank Financials Summit 2020
AQ
01:51pANDINA GOLD CORP. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:50pHYPERASPECT : Secures Investment from U.S.-Based Consulting Firm to Form Concord Europe
BU
01:50pGlobal Ethernet Switch and Router Markets Deliver Mixed Results in Q2 2020, According to IDC
BU
01:49pINVESTORS REAL ESTATE TRUST : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:48pLearn How to Prepare for Disasters During National Preparedness Month Webinar
GL
01:47pAsurint Is a 2020 NorthCoast 99 Award Winner for Third Time
GL
01:46pBAYN EUROPE : Group enters into agreement regarding acquisition of Klement "Amerpharma"
AQ
01:46pEXACTEARTH : Announces Successful Launch of the ESAIL Microsatellite
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A. : EDP RENOVÁVEIS S A : Sells $676 Million Stake in Wind and Solar Portfolio
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : Amazon bucks UK labour market gloom with 7,000 new jobs
3SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : Siemens Healthineers Places EUR2.73 Billion of New Shares
4ANGLO AMERICAN PLC : Copper eases as Chile, Peru supplies pressure prices
5ZALANDO SE : ZALANDO : Buy rating from Barclays

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group