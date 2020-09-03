Online Grocer Farmstead Expands, Doubling its Bay-Area Delivery Radius

BURLINGAME, Calif., Sept. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmstead , the first online grocer to offer fresh, high-quality groceries, delivered for free, at better prices than local supermarkets, announced today that has expanded its delivery area, adding same-day delivery from Oakland east to Walnut Creek and southwards down to Pleasanton and Livermore, and extending San Jose coverage to South San Jose and Los Gatos. The expansion doubles the company’s delivery area. Farmstead formerly served greater San Francisco only. See Farmstead’s updated delivery map, including delivery to 19 new cities and towns and 32 new zip codes, here .



Farmstead’s recent move to a new, greatly expanded microhub space in Burlingame enabled the delivery expansion. The space is 6x bigger than Farmstead’s previous microhub in San Francisco, and enables the company to serve tens of thousands of Bay Area households per week.

Farmstead CEO and co-founder Pradeep Elankumaran said, “Farmstead’s mission is to make fresh, high-quality food accessible to everyone. We’ve had thousands of requests from potential customers in the broader Bay Area, both before and during the pandemic. Until now, neighborhoods east of the Diablo mountain range have lacked an online grocer that offers both local and national brands, at better prices than local supermarkets, with free delivery and a subscription option. We’re thrilled to bring Farmstead to over half a million more Bay Area households.”

Farmstead is known for its locally sourced fresh produce in particular - something other online grocers have struggled to provide at reasonable prices. Farmstead’s proprietary AI-based software tied to their smaller format warehouses helps determine optimal inventory levels, ensure efficient order picking/packing/delivery, and reduce food waste by 6x compared to grocery stores. These efficiencies enable Farmstead to deliver for free while keeping prices lower than local supermarkets, and making fresh, high-quality groceries accessible to all.

Cities and towns included in the expansion are: Alamo, Castro Valley, Concord, Crockett, Danville, Dublin, Hercules, Lafayette, Livermore, Martinez, Moraga, Orinda, Pinole, Pleasant Hill, Pleasanton, Richmond, Rodeo, San Ramon and Walnut Creek. Customers can create an account and place their first order at https://www.farmsteadapp.com .

About Farmstead

Farmstead is the first online grocer to offer fresh, high-quality groceries, delivered for free, at better prices than local supermarkets. Using AI technology, Farmstead has reinvented the grocery buying experience and rewired how food moves across the country, to significantly reduce food waste and fulfill its mission of making high quality, locally sourced food accessible to everyone. Visit https://www.farmsteadapp.com or follow @ farmsteadapp .

