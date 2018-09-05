Log in
Online Job Ads Decreased 46,300 in August

09/05/2018 | 04:01pm CEST

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Online advertised vacancies decreased 46,300 to 4,605,200 in August, according to The Conference Board Help Wanted OnLine® (HWOL) Data Series, released today. The July Supply/Demand rate stands at 1.35 unemployed workers for each advertised vacancy, with a total of 1.6 million more unemployed workers than the number of advertised vacancies. The number of unemployed workers was approximately 6.3 million in July.

(PRNewsfoto/The Conference Board)

In the Professional occupational category, Healthcare practitioner ads decreased by 15,400, Education, training, and library ads decreased 14,500, and Business ads decreased 9,700. In the Services/Production occupational category, Transportation ads decreased 24,700, Production ads decreased 2,900, and Food preparation ads increased 3,300.  

For more information, including press release and technical notes: http://www.conference-board.org/data/helpwantedonline.cfm

About The Conference Board
The Conference Board is a global, independent business membership and research association working in the public interest. Our mission is unique: To provide the world's leading organizations with the practical knowledge they need to improve their performance and better serve society. The Conference Board is a non-advocacy, not-for-profit entity holding 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt status in the United States. www.conference-board.org

NOTE: Recently, the HWOL Data Series has experienced a declining trend in the number of online job ads that may not reflect broader trends in the U.S. labor market. Based on changes in how job postings appear online, The Conference Board is reviewing its HWOL methodology to ensure accuracy and alignment with market trends.

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/online-job-ads-decreased-46-300-in-august-300707110.html

SOURCE The Conference Board


© PRNewswire 2018
