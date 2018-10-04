Online Language Learning Market in the US 2018-2022| Increased Use of VR to Boost Demand| Technavio

Technavio
analysts forecast the online language learning market in the US to grow
at a CAGR of close to 9% during the forecast period, according to
their latest market research report.
Technavio analysts forecast the online language learning market in the US to grow at a CAGR of close to 9% by 2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The increased use of VR is one of the major trends being witnessed in
the online
language learning market in the US 2018-2022. The use of mobile
apps has made language learning more convenient. New apps are being
designed with the use of VR. Such apps place a person, virtually, in a
situation where he or she needs to use a language. The use of VR in
online language learning is gaining popularity due to its effectiveness
and the student engagement it provides.
According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to
the growth of the online language learning market in the US is the SMAC
in language learning:
Online language learning market in the US:
Adoption of SMAC in language learning
Learning has evolved over time with the advent of new technologies. The
emergence of the internet and online learning has enabled educators to
adopt new and effective ways to deliver content, which is encouraging
tutors to use SMAC tools for online language learning.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on education
technology, “The adoption of SMAC has helped vendors to provide
effective content according to user preferences and use analytical
tools. Likewise, cloud technology is trending globally. The adoption of
cloud in online language learning will reduce the storage cost for
vendors, enhance security, and help them to increase customer base by
providing a wide choice of content.”
Online language learning market in the US:
Segmentation analysis
The online language learning market in the US research report provides
market segmentation by product (course material, support, and Apps), by
end-user (individual learners and institutional learners), and by region
(the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the
prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers,
opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.
Of the three major products, course material, support, and Apps, the
course material segment held the largest market share in 2017,
contributing close to 46% of the market. This product segment will
dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.
The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting
for close to 47% share. It was followed by EMEA and APAC respectively.
Although APAC held the smallest share of the market, it is expected to
witness the maximum increase in its market share over the forecast
period owing to the presence of a large patient pool and improvements in
hospital infrastructure in the region.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
