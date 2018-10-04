Log in
Online Language Learning Market in the US 2018-2022| Increased Use of VR to Boost Demand| Technavio

10/04/2018 | 10:20am EDT

Technavio analysts forecast the online language learning market in the US to grow at a CAGR of close to 9% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181004005460/en/

Technavio analysts forecast the online language learning market in the US to grow at a CAGR of close ...

Technavio analysts forecast the online language learning market in the US to grow at a CAGR of close to 9% by 2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The increased use of VR is one of the major trends being witnessed in the online language learning market in the US 2018-2022. The use of mobile apps has made language learning more convenient. New apps are being designed with the use of VR. Such apps place a person, virtually, in a situation where he or she needs to use a language. The use of VR in online language learning is gaining popularity due to its effectiveness and the student engagement it provides.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the online language learning market in the US is the SMAC in language learning:

Online language learning market in the US: Adoption of SMAC in language learning

Learning has evolved over time with the advent of new technologies. The emergence of the internet and online learning has enabled educators to adopt new and effective ways to deliver content, which is encouraging tutors to use SMAC tools for online language learning.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on education technology, “The adoption of SMAC has helped vendors to provide effective content according to user preferences and use analytical tools. Likewise, cloud technology is trending globally. The adoption of cloud in online language learning will reduce the storage cost for vendors, enhance security, and help them to increase customer base by providing a wide choice of content.”

Online language learning market in the US: Segmentation analysis

The online language learning market in the US research report provides market segmentation by product (course material, support, and Apps), by end-user (individual learners and institutional learners), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the three major products, course material, support, and Apps, the course material segment held the largest market share in 2017, contributing close to 46% of the market. This product segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for close to 47% share. It was followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. Although APAC held the smallest share of the market, it is expected to witness the maximum increase in its market share over the forecast period owing to the presence of a large patient pool and improvements in hospital infrastructure in the region.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2018
