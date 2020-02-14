Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market 2019-2023 | Growing Consumer Demand for Convenient Food Ordering to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the online on-demand food delivery services market and it is poised to grow by USD 104.45 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Growing consumer demand for convenient food ordering has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, growing threat from direct delivery services offered by restaurants might hamper market growth. Request a free sample report

Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market is segmented as below:

Business model

Order-focused Food Delivery Services

Logistics-focused Food Delivery Services

Geographic segmentation

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our online on-demand food delivery services market report covers the following areas:

Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Size

Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Trends

Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies rising popularity of social media in online on-demand food delivery as one of the prime reasons driving the online on-demand food delivery services market growth during the next few years.

Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the online on-demand food delivery services market, including some of the vendors such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Delivery Hero SE, Glovoapp23 SL, Grubhub Inc., Just Eat Plc, Meituan Dianping, Postmates Inc., Roofoods Ltd., Takeaway.com NV and Zomato Media Pvt. Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the online on-demand food delivery services market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Detailed information on factors that will assist online on-demand food delivery services market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the online on-demand food delivery services market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the online on-demand food delivery services market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of online on-demand food delivery services market vendors

