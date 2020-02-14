Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market 2019-2023 | Growing Consumer Demand for Convenient Food Ordering to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/14/2020 | 05:01pm EST

Technavio has been monitoring the online on-demand food delivery services market and it is poised to grow by USD 104.45 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200214005311/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global online on-demand food delivery services market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global online on-demand food delivery services market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Growing consumer demand for convenient food ordering has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, growing threat from direct delivery services offered by restaurants might hamper market growth. Request a free sample report

Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market is segmented as below:

Business model

  • Order-focused Food Delivery Services
  • Logistics-focused Food Delivery Services

Geographic segmentation

  • North America
  • APAC
  • Europe
  • South America
  • MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR32160

Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our online on-demand food delivery services market report covers the following areas:

  • Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Size
  • Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Trends
  • Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies rising popularity of social media in online on-demand food delivery as one of the prime reasons driving the online on-demand food delivery services market growth during the next few years.

Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the online on-demand food delivery services market, including some of the vendors such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Delivery Hero SE, Glovoapp23 SL, Grubhub Inc., Just Eat Plc, Meituan Dianping, Postmates Inc., Roofoods Ltd., Takeaway.com NV and Zomato Media Pvt. Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the online on-demand food delivery services market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist online on-demand food delivery services market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the online on-demand food delivery services market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the online on-demand food delivery services market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of online on-demand food delivery services market vendors

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:24pSMARTMETRIC : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:23pAON : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
05:22pRED TRAIL ENERGY LLC : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:22pMANNATECH INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:22pSILVER SPIKE ACQUISITION CORP. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05:22pSONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:21pLEAFBUYER TECHNOLOGIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:21pNvidia, GoDaddy rise; Yelp, CarGurus fall
AQ
05:20pEZTEC EMPREENDIMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕE : Notice to the Market - EZTEC launches Vero Ipiranga tower
PU
05:20pNOC Chairman discusses consequences of blockade with senior US officials in Washington
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1JVCKENWOOD CORPORATION : RESULTS AND FORECAST BRIEFING THIRD QUARTER OF FISCAL YEAR ENDING MARCH 2020（P..
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : 4Q Revenue, Adjusted Ebitda Rose
3Stocks dip as virus impact weighed, oil gains for the week
4GLAXOSMITHKLINE : AstraZeneca braces for coronavirus hit, but no impact so far
5THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC : RBS to slash investment bank, rebrand as NatWest

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group