Online On-demand Home Services 2020-2024 | Increase in the Number of Startups to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the online on-demand home services and it is poised to grow by USD 1,574.86 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 53% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alfred Club Inc., Amazon.com Inc., ANGI Homeservices Inc., AskforTask Inc., Cleanly Inc., Helpling GmbH & Co. KG, MyClean Inc., ServiceWhale Inc., Serviz.com Inc., and TaskRabbit Inc. are some of the major market participants. The increase in the number of startups will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increase in the number of startups has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Online On-demand Home Services 2020-2024: Segmentation

Online On-demand Home Services is segmented as below:

■ Service

■ Home Care and Design

■ Repair and Maintenance

■ Health, Wellness, and Beauty

■ Others

■ Geographic Landscape

■ APAC

■ Europe

■ MEA

■ North America

■ South America

Online On-demand Home Services 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our online on-demand home services report covers the following areas:

■ Online On-demand Home Services Size

■ Online On-demand Home Services Trends

■ Online On-demand Home Services Analysis

This study identifies the increasing influence of digital media as one of the prime reasons driving the online on-demand home services growth during the next few years.

Online On-demand Home Services 2020-2024: Key Highlights

■ CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

■ Detailed information on factors that will assist online on-demand home services growth during the next five years

■ Estimation of the online on-demand home services size and its contribution to the parent market

■ Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

■ The growth of the online on-demand home services

■ Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

■ Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of online on-demand home services vendors

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

