Online Parkinson's Conference to Feature Important Information about Fighting the Disease in the Age of COVID-19

SILVER SPRING, Md., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Parkinson Foundation of the National Capital Area (PFNCA)'s annual educational conference – the PFNCA Symposium – will be held as an online event on April 18, 2020. The program includes lectures by physicians that specialize in Parkinson's from many prestigious institutions, including the National Institutes of Health, Johns Hopkins University, Georgetown University, and George Washington University.

The program includes lectures, which you can view online, from 15 Movement Disorder Specialists. Lectures have been added to provide important information about COVID-19 for those facing Parkinson's, including "Navigating Parkinson's Disease During the Pandemic" by Dr. Stephen Grill of the Parkinson's and Movement Disorder Centers of Maryland and "Tele-medicine and the Management of your Parkinson's Disease: Strategies for Communicating with your Doctor During the Pandemic" by Dr. Pritha Ghosh of George Washington University.

Registration is $50 per household and includes the opportunity to view the lectures for at least seven days after they air on April 18th. To register or learn more, visit www.pfnca.org or call (301) 844-6510.

The PFNCA Symposium is developed by the PFNCA Medical Advisory Board, which is Chaired by Dr. Howard Weiss of Baltimore, Maryland. "The PFNCA Symposium provides vital practical information for those impacted by Parkinson's," said Weiss. "Whether you have had the disease for years, are newly diagnosed or a relative of a person with Parkinson's, this robust conference will greatly benefit you."

Other lectures include "Symptomatic vs Disease-Modifying Treatments" by Dr. Kelly Mills of Johns Hopkins University and "Where are my keys: Dimensions of Cognitive Impairment?" by Dr. Yasar Torres-Yaghi of Georgetown University.

PFNCA is a local independent organization and is not affiliated with any of the many national organizations that focus on Parkinson's. Honored as One of the Best Small Non-Profits in the Greater Washington Region since 2013, the Silver Spring, Maryland-based Parkinson Foundation of the National Capital Area has also been recognized for Excellence in Non-Profit Management by the Center for Non-Profit Advancement.

Held annually as an in-person conference for nearly 20 years with audiences of up to 1,000 people, the PFNCA Symposium will be held as an online program in response to COVID-19.

The PFNCA Symposium is made possible with support from Lundbeck, Sunovion, Virginian Outpatient Therapy. Other sponsors include Brooke Grove Retirement Village, Fox Hill Residences and Kensington Senior Living.

CONTACT: Zachary Galati, zgalati@parkinsonfoundation.org

