Online Pharmacy eDrugstore Joins Inc 5000

Tempe, Arizona-based Secure Medical, parent company of eDrugstore.com, joined the Inc 5000 in August, after experiencing 62% revenue growth from 2015 to 2018. The Inc 5000 is for U.S.-based, privately held, independent, for-profit businesses that have shown impressive revenue growth.

The growth of Secure Medical and its online business eDrugstore.com is a testament to the company’s commitment to providing consumers with a fully functional telemedicine service to treat lifestyle complaints like erectile dysfunction and hair loss. Inclusion on the Inc 5000 shows there is a thriving market for such services, and the company continues to explore new and better ways to connect with customers.

Secure Medical and its family of telemedicine websites are LegitScript certified, indicating a high level of trust between the company and its patients. “For informed customers, this certification can be a massive seal of approval,” says Kyle Rao, President of Secure Medical. “Our industry needs to be about providing a safe platform that people can trust, over advertising, profit margins, or certification, and that's what we do here at Secure Medical,” continues Rao.

eDrugstore.com has been providing customers in the U.S. with telemedicine consultations and prescription lifestyle medications for over 20 years and was among the very first online telemedicine companies. Since its beginning, over 650,000 customers have purchased branded and generic versions of prescription erectile dysfunction medications as well as medications for hair loss, sexual health, and allergy relief.

“Inclusion on the Inc. 5000 is an honor and reflects our commitment to bringing practical help to people who need it,” says Rao. “Secure Medical prioritizes online safety, security, and confidentiality and is committed to outstanding customer service,” he continues. “Inclusion on the Inc 5000 indicates that people have responded well to those priorities.”

In addition to providing telemedicine services, eDrugstore.com in the past 20 years has created an extensive knowledge base around the conditions for which it serves its customers. The eDrugstore blog regularly posts the latest research and news on relevant health topics. “Our goal is to help our customers make the most educated, smart buying decisions possible, and our place in the Inc 5000 indicates we’re succeeding at it.”

eDrugstore.com offers consumers an extensive source of healthcare information, including content related to erectile dysfunction, how it is treated and what the latest research says. The goal of eDrugstore is to empower people to take charge of overall health as well as sexual health. For more information, visit eDrugstore.com, or check out the eDrugstore blog.

