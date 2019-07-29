Online Platform Provides Life-Saving Opioid Antidote; Expands To Pennsylvania & West Virginia On August 1

CHICAGO, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 1st, parent company Script Health (formerly Fiduscript) expands its pilot launch of NaloxoneExchange.com to include Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Naloxone Exchange is the nation's first secure platform that allows anyone to purchase the life-saving opioid antidote Naloxone online. With 72,000 deaths nationwide in 2018, in May, Texas became the first state for the initial pilot of the online sale of Naloxone thanks to coordination with the state Board of Pharmacy. Previously, access to the life-saving medication was hampered by price, pharmacy access, and stigma -- Naloxone Exchange' secure online distribution platform resolves many of these challenges. Following a successful Texas pilot, Script Health is now expanding its pilot launch to include two states impacted by the opioid crisis. Public and private organizations, individuals struggling with substance use disorder, and concerned loved ones in Texas, Pennsylvania, & West Virginia will have streamlined access to purchase Naloxone from a licensed pharmacy based in the United States without a prescription.

CEO/Founder, James Lott, witnessed the impact of the opioid crisis as a pharmacist and created open access to Naloxone to prevent opioid users' deaths. Lott reflects, "We have watched the opioid crisis transcend over the past several years. Illicit fentanyl, a powerful and potentially deadly opioid often shows up in many substances from heroin to cocaine. We know people need Naloxone in a convenient and private manner." Lott's solution was rooted in a national survey which found that many substance users and their loved ones prefer not speaking to health care professionals about substance use, and many preferred to purchase Naloxone online.

How impactful is the opioid crisis and why is Naloxone Exchange impactful? In April 2018, the United States Surgeon General asked all Americans to carry the medication .

Visit https://naloxoneexchange.com/ to purchase Naloxone and protect yourself, your loved ones, and your community.

Script Health: Script Health ( https://www.scripthealth.co ), a Public Benefit Corporation is a secure pharmacy service that provides easy access to essential and life-saving medications to improve health. The company (formerly Fiduscript) is .Pharmacy certified by the National Association Boards of Pharmacy. Script Health supporters include the Clinton Global Initiative, MIT, and the University of Chicago.

