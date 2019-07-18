Online Retailer Zulily Launches a Blast-From-the-Past Back-to-School Sale with Prices Shoppers Haven't Seen for Decades on Household Brands Like Champion, Crayola, Silver Jeans and PONY

As 71 percent of consumers think that shoppers spend too much for the back-to-school season, Zulily to provide wallet relief serving up throwback apparel and gear at retro prices for six weeks

Zulily, the online retailer that launches a new store every day, today announced a refreshingly retro spin to its back-to-school offerings, debuting a 6-week Blast-From-the-Past sale featuring iconic school season essentials from the 1990s – at 1990s prices. From July 18 to Aug. 22, 2019, shoppers will have the opportunity to discover new curated collections launching every #ThrowbackThursday on Zulily’s Back-To-School page featuring 90s pricing.

The charmingly retro goods, sure to please both students and parents alike, will feature products from favorite brands such as Champion, Crayola, Five Star, Mead, Swingline, PONY and Silver Jeans – and more. Plus, American Classics will bring inspiration straight from the 90s to everyone’s wardrobe with totally rad graphic T-shirts inspired by the decade.

“Since our first sale in 2010, Zulily has always strived to offer incredible curated merchandise at unbeatable value,” said John Lohnas, Chief Merchant at Zulily. “For this back-to-school season, we are proud to serve up what we believe are the best deals in retail. This season, we’ve been inspired by the nostalgia of the 90s, both in the era’s style and its affordable pricing.”

The back-to-school season becomes the second-biggest shopping season of the year, trailing the holiday season, with $82.8 billion spent in 2018.1 In an effort, to serve up a shopping experience that is both fun and delivers great finds, Zulily will curate retro gear and prices that shoppers haven’t seen in 25 years. According to a survey2 of 1,000 respondents conducted by Zulily, most (77 percent) people think supplies are more expensive today than the 90s. And, most respondents (71 percent) think that, shoppers spend too much on back-to-school shopping. Finding the best deals in retail is now the most important factor in back-to-school shopping: most (58 percent) mark budget as the most important factor over convenience and being on-trend. Consumers may be harking back to their own childhoods: 37 percent of consumers report their parents spent $50 or less on each child in their household to prepare for their first day of school.

Every day, Zulily launches more than a hundred sales featuring thousands of styles all at up to 70% off, but this back-to-school season, the brand takes it one step further. Not only will there be charmingly 90’s inspired-gear, but prices to match both the era of Tetris and the age of Lisa Frank: when a pack of crayons was 0.76 cents. With prices reflective of market data from the 1990s on school essentials, shoppers will find wallet relief as they find savings across Zulily’s assortment of select clothing, accessories, supplies and more for both students and parents alike.3

To learn more about Zulily and shop the Blast-From-the-Past sale, download the Zulily app on iOS and Android, or visit zulily.com and Zulily’s social pages: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

Zulily, LLC, is an online retailer that launches a new store on its mobile apps and website every day. By creating an immersive and entertaining shopping experience featuring hundreds of sales and thousands of products at great prices, Zulily invites shoppers around the world to discover a wide assortment of curated products for themselves, their families, and their homes. Zulily’s wide variety of merchandise spans: size-inclusive women’s, men’s & kids’ apparel, accessories, and footwear; toys for every age and stage; beauty & wellness; and items for the home. Unique products from up-and-coming brands are featured alongside favorites from household names, giving customers something new to discover every day, delivered on a fun mobile shopping experience that sparks inspiration. Zulily launched in 2010 and is headquartered in Seattle with locations in Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania and China. For more information visit www.zulily.com.

