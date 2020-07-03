Online Shopping in May 2020

○ Compared to May 2019,the online shopping transaction value of 'Culture and leisure services'and 'Travelarrangementand transportation services'declined by 72.1% and61.6%,respectively.Whereas,theonline shopping transaction value of'Food services','Household goods'and 'Food& beverages'grew by77.5%,38.0% and33.1%,respectively. -Compared to April2020,the online shopping transaction value of 'Agriculture, livestock and fishery products' and 'Computers and computer-related appliances'fellby 10.9% and 8.5%,respectively.In the meantime, the online shopping transaction value of 'Travel arrangementand transportation services','Home electric appliances, electronicand telecommunication equipment'and 'Clothing'roseby 26.1%,15.5% and 15.0%,respectively.