Online Shopping in May 2020

07/03/2020 | 12:19am EDT

OnlineShoppinginMay2020 1.Overview

Theonlineshoppingtransactionvaluemarked12.7221trillionwoninMay 2020,rising 13.1% from May2019.Themobileshoppingtransactionvalue marked8.6944trillionwoninMay2020,rising21.0% from May2019.

  • Compared to April2020,the online and mobile shopping transaction valuegrew by 5.5% and 8.3%,respectively.

  • Themobileshoppingtransactionvalueaccountedfor68.3% ofthe totalonline shopping transaction value,which wentup by 4.4%p from 63.9% inMay2019.

<>>

(100millionwon,%,%p)

-

-

2.TransactionValuebyGroupofCommodities

OnlineShoppingTransactionValuebyGroupofCommodities

  • Compared to May 2019,the online shopping transaction value of 'Culture and leisure services'and 'Travelarrangementand transportation services'declined by 72.1% and61.6%,respectively.Whereas,theonline shopping transaction value of'Food services','Household goods'and 'Food& beverages'grew by77.5%,38.0% and33.1%,respectively. -Compared to April2020,the online shopping transaction value of 'Agriculture, livestock and fishery products' and 'Computers and computer-related appliances'fellby 10.9% and 8.5%,respectively.In the meantime, the online shopping transaction value of 'Travel arrangementand transportation services','Home electric appliances, electronicand telecommunication equipment'and 'Clothing'roseby 26.1%,15.5% and 15.0%,respectively.

(100millionwon,%)

2019

2020

169,629

134,287

35,342

157,777

100,461

13,324

34,756

9,236

338,999

174,759

Ttraranvseploartrartaionngesmeervnitceasnd

ㆍ Culture and leisure services

22,127

ㆍE-couponservices

33,239

ㆍ Food services

97,328

ㆍMiscellaneous

11,544

-Others

31,645

ㆍSportsandleisureappliances

41,833

ㆍCosmetics

123,822

ㆍGoodsforinfantsandchildren

40,053

Annual

1,352,640

203,242

57,542

145,700

27,997

18,587

423,352

144,965

21,211

26,072

25,396

May

Aprilp

Mayp

112,534

120,552

127,221

6,668

17,529

20,226

21,811

1,584

4,372

6,451

5,901

-550

13,157

13,775

15,910

2,135

2,076

2,903

2,579

-325

1,341

2,063

1,750

-313

9,410

734

841

828

-12

36,378

35,415

38,477

3,062

12,585

11,832

13,612

1,779

1,941

1,938

2,405

466

2,201

1,931

2,186

255

2,310

1,686

1,917

231

4,019

4,321

4,876

555

9,892

9,609

9,360

-249

3,429

4,098

4,122

24

13,786

19,846

18,924

-922

11,086

15,169

14,759

-410

2,700

4,677

4,165

-512

13,068

17,174

17,966

792

8,411

10,893

11,607

713

1,052

1,324

1,423

99

2,846

4,046

4,021

-25

758

911

916

27,184

21,803

23,570

14,527

4,429

5,583

1,742

255

485

2,718

3,342

3,397

7,440

12,631

13,206

757

1,146

899

2,515

3,185

3,894

5.5

14,687

13.1

7.8

4,282

24.4

-8.5

1,529

35.0

15.5

2,753

20.9

-11.2

503

24.2

-15.2

409

30.5

-1.4

94

12.8

8.6

2,099

5.8

15.0

1,027

8.2

24.0

463

23.9

13.2

-15

-0.7

13.7

-393

-17.0

12.9

857

21.3

-2.6

-532

-5.4

0.6

693

20.2

-4.6

5,139

37.3

-2.7

3,673

33.1

-10.9

1,465

54.3

4.6

4,898

37.5

6.5

3,196

38.0

7.5

370

35.2

-0.6

1,175

41.3

0.6

158

20.8

1,767

8.1

-3,614

-13.3

1,154

26.1

-8,944

-61.6

230

90.1

-1,257

-72.1

55

1.7

679

25.0

575

4.6

5,767

77.5

-247

-21.5

141

18.7

709

22.3

1,379

54.9

5

Month-on-month Year-on-year Change PchearcnegnetChange PchearcnegnetTotal

-Homeelectricappliances ㆍ

Ccoommppuutteerr-srealantded appliances ㆍHomeelectricappliances, electronic and telecommunicationequipment -Books ㆍBooks ㆍOfficeappliancesandstationery

- Fashion ㆍClothing ㆍFootwear ㆍ Luggage ㆍ Fashion and accessories

-Foodproducts ㆍFood&beveragesㆍ Afisghreicruyltuprreo,dulivcetsstock and

-Householdgoods ㆍHouseholdgoods

Mveohtiocrlevephairctsles&, aancdcemssootroiers ㆍ Furniture ㆍPetproducts

- Services ㆍ

Disclaimer

KOSTAT - Statistics Korea published this content on 03 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2020 04:18:06 UTC
