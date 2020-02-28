Log in
Online Toys and Games Retailing Market 2020-2024 | Availability of Multipurpose Toys and Games to Boost Growth | Technavio

02/28/2020 | 11:01pm EST

Technavio has been monitoring the online toys and games retailing market and it is poised to grow by USD 9.10 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200228005381/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online Toys And Games Retailing Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Availability of multipurpose toys and games has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, increasing popularity of e-games might hamper market growth.

Online Toys and Games Retailing Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Online Toys and Games Retailing Market is segmented as below:

Product

  • Activity and Ride-on Toys
  • Infant and Pre-school Toys
  • Plush Toys
  • Games and Puzzles
  • Others

Geographic segmentation

  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • North America
  • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41307

Online Toys And Games Retailing Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our online toys and games retailing market report covers the following areas:

  • Online Toys and Games Retailing Market size
  • Online Toys and Games Retailing Market trends
  • Online Toys and Games Retailing Market industry analysis

This study identifies emergence of 3d printing as one of the prime reasons driving the online toys and games retailing market growth during the next few years.

Online Toys and Games Retailing Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the online toys and games retailing market, including some of the vendors such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Fat Brain Holdings LLC, Kohl's Corp., Nordstrom Inc., Overstock.com Inc., Target Corp., TinToyArcade.com LLC, Walmart Inc. and The Walt Disney Co Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the online toys and games retailing market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Online Toys And Games Retailing Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist online toys and games retailing market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the online toys and games retailing market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the online toys and games retailing market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of online toys and games retailing market vendors

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product placement
  • Activity and ride-on toys - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Infant and pre-school toys - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Plush toys - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Games and puzzles - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
  • Amazon.com Inc.
  • Fat Brain Holdings LLC
  • Kohl's Corp.
  • Nordstrom Inc.
  • Overstock.com Inc.
  • Target Corp.
  • The Walt Disney Co.
  • TinToyArcade.com LLC
  • Walmart Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations 

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
